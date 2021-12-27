Murders during the holidays show a disturbing trend – National and International News – MONDAY 27 December 2021

International
Murders during the holidays are part of the overall rise in domestic violence. Why scary storms can be good news for California. Myanmar: 2 aid workers for missing children after Christmas carnage.
NATIONAL NEWS
Murders during the holidays show a disturbing trend
Christmas is a time of joyful reunion for many, but the last two years have had an impact on family happiness. Research shows that domestic violence rates have risen by 8% overall across the country. And in some places, the news is even worse. In Philadelphia, the homicide rate doubled last year. In Ohio, it has grown by 62%. Indiana saw an 181% increase in domestic homicides between July 2020 and July 2021.
While the statistics are staggering, it is difficult to quantify the number of people. But a string of murders between partners and family members over the holiday weekend somehow goes to illustrate this. In California, a 21-year-old tortured to death his 24-year-old girlfriend. Elsewhere in the state, a worried teenager fatally shot his father’s grandmother and girlfriend as the family was opening presents on Christmas Eve. In Texas, a The 45-year-old hit his 42-year-old wife to death on the head before turning the gun on himself, leaving their five children, aged 7 to 16, orphaned. A 32-year-old woman in Missouri fatally stabbed her boyfriend, 34. in a drug-driven frenzy.
The next pandemic
These are just a few of the stories that have become headlines lately. Other less sensational stories, no doubt, will have gone unnoticed by the media.
The causes of each of these intimate tragedies will come to light through investigations. But the overall picture is alarming. While it is always true that holiday gatherings can cause bubbles of old buried tensions, the pandemic has brought other aggravating factors into play. New financial stressors are exacerbating conflicts. Opioid abuse is high. Isolation from COVID, work from home, and rising demands for child care are keeping more people at home and often at the mercy of abusers.
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit https://www.thehotline.org/.
Why scary storms can be good news for California
California and other western states have been hit by storms and torrential rains this weekend. The storms brought bleaching conditions, floods, road closures, power outages and strong winds. It has also complicated the travel chaos caused by hundreds of flight cancellations. But there is at least one silver lining.
California has been plagued by persistent drought for more than a decade, and has only worsened in recent years. Dry weather has caused heat waves and worsened fires. It has also led to numerous disputes over water distribution and rationing. One of the biggest contributors to dry conditions is the low snow in the mountains of California. Now, heavy snowfall has increased the amount of snow in the Sierra Nevadas between 114% and 136% of normal. The melting of snow from the Sierra contributes to about 30% of the state’s water supply in a normal year.
This is not the end of water problems in California, but it can provide at least a short, partial break.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Myanmar: Christmas night massacre leaves over 30 dead, two Save the Children workers missing
Last week, a mass murder campaign in rural villages in Myanmar came to light. The UN is investigating those possible war crimes that took place over the summer. Now a new massacre has won international condemnation for the country’s brutal military junta, known as the Tatmadaw.
Since February this year, when the military overthrew the democratically elected government of the country, an initially peaceful protest movement has turned into an armed resistance in some parts of the country. In Kayah state, the military has been fighting the Karenni Nations Defense Forces (KNDF) in recent weeks. The Karen are an ethnic minority that has long experience in fighting the military.
On Christmas Eve, Tatmadaw attacked a convoy of vehicles transporting civilians fleeing the fighting zone. Soldiers arrested several people and killed at least 30 before setting their vehicles on fire. The bodies of the victims were left to burn along with the rubble. The international charity Save the Children reports that two of their aid workers in the country were apparently with the column and are now missing. It is not clear if they have been arrested or if they are among the dead. It will take some time to identify the bodies, if such an investigation is possible even in the circumstances.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Please share any thoughts, comments or questions in the comments section below!
