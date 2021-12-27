COVID-19: NB reports 4 deaths, 639 cases in 3 days with new restrictions coming into force – New Brunswick





New Brunswick is reporting 639 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths since the last update on December 24th. In a statement, the province said 309 new cases were found on Saturday, 179 on Sunday and 151 on Monday. A person in their 80s in the Moncton area, a person in their 80s in the Fredericton area, a person in their 70s in the Edmunston area and a person in their 70s in the Miramichi area have died from the virus. during that time period, the notice states. Read more: COVID-19: NB reports 1 death, breaking record 265 cases on Christmas Eve Of the new cases, 188 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 278 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 66 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 60 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), 10 are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), 14 are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 23 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). The story goes down the ad There are a total of 35 people in the hospital, including 14 in intensive care. Nine people are in a fan. The announcement says that for those who are in the hospital, 20 are over 60 years old. No one under 19 has been hospitalized. According to the report, 82.8 per cent of qualified New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.9 per cent have received their first dose and 18.3 per cent have received a booster dose. With 438 cures, there are now 1,850 active cases, according to Panel and COVID-19. New restrictions As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the province will move to level 2 of its winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19. Trends The Toronto health care worker was not allowed to stay, she could be deported because she had a child

Omicron surpass exceeds Canada 2 million COVID-19 cases recorded to date New restrictions include: The current family plus Steady 20 is replaced by household plus Steady 10.

Customers having dinner at restaurants must show evidence of vaccination and tables must be at least two feet apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls, businesses, gyms, lounges and entertainment centers can continue to operate, but with a capacity of 50 percent and two meters distance between customers.

For public gatherings, venues may not have events with more than 150 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Places of trust can operate at 50 percent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not allowed, but a soloist can perform if they are at least four feet[4 m]away from the congregation.

All travelers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-purpose travel permit. Passengers arriving by plane will be provided with a quick test kit.

Unvaccinated persons entering the province should be isolated and tested on the 10th day. International travelers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

Travelers should follow public health measures when they are in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying within a steady 10. A full list of what the winter action plan includes can be found at New Brunswick Government Website. The story goes down the ad Testing arrears The announcement says COVID-19 assessment centers are experiencing an increase in demand for PCR testing, which has created a residual cluster in some areas. “Additional resources and additional hours are being added to the Saint John rating center to help clear up the backlog of around 2,100 applications in Zone 2,” he said. All tests for priority groups, including Public Health referrals, health care workers, and those working and living in vulnerable environments, are scheduled within 72 hours. The next priorities, which are the persons with symptoms or those who have received a positive result of the care point test, are reserved for a test within 120 hours. Read more: NB pharmacists facing high demand for vaccines: president of the association In Zone 3, where there are about 640 requests collected, tests for the first priority groups are being scheduled within 24 to 48 hours while tests for the next priority groups are being booked within 96 hours. “If you test positive using a quick care test, you should be isolated immediately and book your PCR test. “Your family also needs to have quick tests every day while you wait for your PCR test and test results,” he said. “Also, please inform your close contacts that you tested positive and they should self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should schedule a PCR test through an assessment center. ” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

