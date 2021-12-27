International
Poll shows Boris Johnson a crawl to Tories and Sunak would do better | Conservatives
Boris Johnson is a significant barrier to conservative wealth, according to a poll that tested the conservative parties’ chances in the next election with various leaders at the helm.
The current chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has a much better chance of challenging Keir Starmers Labor than the current prime minister, according to the Opinium poll shared exclusively with the Guardian.
The research revealed that the party would be 60 places worse under Johnson, compared to Sunak. However, other potential leadership rivals, Secretary-General Liz Truss and top-level secretary Michael Gove, fared worse than Johnson, with the former estimated to lose another 40 seats and the latter 70 more. a lot.
The poll found that 39% of people polled intended to vote for Labor in the next election, seven points ahead of the Conservatives by 32%.
But when Johnsons’s name was added to the question of voting intent, Conservative support fell below 30%, and Labor’s lead rose from seven to 12%.
Sunak emerged as the most attractive successor, with Labor backing their lead, but with only three points if the chancellor were to take over as leader.
The nine-point difference between a 12-point and three-point lead was worth about 60 seats that the Conservatives would lose to Johnson but retain with Sunak, the poll suggested.
Commenting on the findings, Peter Kellner, former president of YouGov polling organization, said: It can be expected that simply reminding voters of the names of the two main party leaders would make little difference in voting intentions.
The fact that it shifts the party leadership by five points suggests that Johnson is now a significant drag on conservative wealth.
Voters were asked: Please imagine this in the next election [NAME] was the leader of the Conservative party and Keir Starmer was the leader of the Labor Party. Who do you think you would vote for?
Like Johnson, Opinium asked people how they would vote in three further scenarios: whether Sunak, Liz Truss or Michael Gove would lead the Conservatives, and in each scenario assumed that Starmer remained the Labor leader.
Truss is far less popular with the general public than with conservative activists, the poll suggests.
The latest poll of party members conducted by the Conservative Home website showed him as their favorite successor to Johnson, with the second Sunak.
However, Opiniums figures suggest it would do even worse than Johnson, and much worse than Sunak, and lead the Conservatives to an overwhelming 16-point loss.
Gove, however, would do worse again, according to the poll. With him as leader, the Conservatives would remain Labor with 18 points.
Kellner added: As with all such surveys, the numbers may vary. Truss can reasonably argue that she is not yet as well known as Sunak; if elected party chairwoman, she would have ample opportunity to illuminate her image.
In contrast, Sunak could face a difficult spring as living standards fall, with inflation exceeding wages and tax increases coming in April.
However, the gap between Sunak and Truss is currently large enough to make Truss’s election as leader a clear electoral risk.
Country forecasts are based on a uniform oscillation, that is, they do not take into account local factors, tactical voting or border changes and should be considered as a broad guide, not an accurate projection.
The poll showed Johnson was projected to win 203 seats, compared to 263 under Sunak, 162 under Truss and 136 if the party was led by Gove. The Conservative Party currently has 361 seats; 326 are needed to form a majority government.
Poor poll for Johnson, which also includes a poll commissioned by the Sunday Times Showing Sunday Labor rising to an eight-point lead over the Conservatives comes after a fierce period of scandalous scandals about Johnson and his party.
Owen Paterson’s lobbying scandal that eventually led to the loss of the Conservatives in a country they had held for 200 years in a by-election, the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment on Downing Street and various allegations of blockchain parties in Whitehall and No. 10 have damaged all Johnson and the Conservative Reputation, against a backdrop of growing Covid cases and the prospect of more restrictions almost two years after the pandemic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/27/boris-johnson-a-drag-on-tories-and-sunak-would-do-better-poll-shows
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]