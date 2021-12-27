International
Limit your contacts, says Quebec Health Minister as COVID-19 hospital admissions increase
Quebec is reporting 8,231 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 10 other deaths attributed to the virus.
However, health authorities warn that with the introduction of rapid testing kits in the community on December 20, the number of confirmed cases reported may not reflect the situation on the ground and may be higher.
In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, the government has continued to tighten restrictions, limiting private gatherings to six people or two-family bubbles since Boxing Day.
Government officials have repeatedly urged Quebec residents to reduce the number of their contacts, a prayer that was repeated Monday by Health Minister Christian Dub amid rising hospital admissions.
Between December 22 and December 26, hospitalizations with COVID-19 increased by 141, Dub wrote on Twitter.
The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting 614 pandemic-related hospitalizations, including 109 patients in intensive care.
Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist, epidemiologist and associate professor at McGill University agrees with Dub on the need to reduce contacts.
“The only way we can control this in the short term is by making people stay home and cut off their contacts,” he said. “In the long run, vaccines and getting people their boosters will be clearly effective.”
While more data is needed to determine the severity of the disease produced by the Omicron variant, Labos said hospitalization will continue to increase.
“Even if it is less severe, what we need to keep in mind is that if it is spreading more widely and affecting more people, yes, the hospitalization rate may decrease, but the overall number of hospitalizations will grows, “he said.
Both Labos and ICU doctor Joseph Dahine are concerned about the impact on an already fragile healthcare network.
“We need to prepare for impact,” Dahine said, explaining that an increase in COVID-19 patients in need of immediate care means that surgeries and other diagnostic procedures may be delayed or canceled.
“There are many secondary consequences to the increase in hospitalization and an increase in cases,” Labos added.
Both doctors warned that hospital admissions are likely to continue to rise due to a delay between the time a person becomes infected and when they become ill, so record cases in the province have not yet been translated into hospital admissions.
Meanwhile, Quebec residents aged 60 and over can book an appointment on the Clic Sant website for a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Prime Minister Franois Legault, who is 64, took his third dose at a vaccine clinic in Montreal on Monday afternoon.
He told reporters he was happy to receive a booster injection.
“It’s important because with the third dose, the protection goes from 30 percent to 75 percent against the Omicron variant,” Legault said in French.
He also stressed the importance of reducing contacts during the holidays.
“Of course you have to be careful in the coming weeks, including the New Year,” said Legault. “We have to protect our hospitals.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec has recorded 546,437 infections, 472,692 cures and 11,677 deaths.
With a folder from The Canadian Press
