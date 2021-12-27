Negotiators in Vienna to try to revive Iran nuclear dealExBulletin

Iran has stepped up its program since the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reinstated sanctions. Negotiators meet for what could be a key stage of talks in trying to restart the deal.

A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:

Negotiators are returning to Vienna this week for what could be a critical stage in talks to revive the nuclear deal with Iran. Iran has stepped up its nuclear program since the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reinstated sanctions. This uranium enrichment is a major concern for the US and also for countries in Europe and the Middle East.

NPR’s Peter Kenyon joins us from Istanbul to discuss these developments. Peter, entering into these conversations, where are things now?

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Well, at the beginning of the year, there was an urgent desire to try to finish everything before pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani stepped down. That obviously did not happen, and now it is hardline president Ebrahim Raisi at the helm. He is generally quite skeptical about negotiating international agreements, especially involving the US. So far, however, he has been willing to continue these talks – not direct talks with the US, mind you. Americans are not yet on the table, which makes negotiation more difficult. But this is one of the prices Iran has set for withdrawing the US from the deal.

MARTINEZ: Well, President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he wants the US to return to the deal. So what hinders things?

KENYON: Well, for one thing, the negotiators spent considerable time just confirming that Iran still agrees with all the things they negotiated before. The talks have effectively returned to where they were, say, in the early summer. But Washington still believes it is worth pursuing a diplomatic deal that would limit Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Nothing, however, we have seen so far deal with the main criticisms of the original agreement – that it did not last long enough and that it could allow Iran to become a nuclear threshold state sometime in the future.

MARTINEZ: And how is the Biden administration reacting to this slow pace? I mean, is there perhaps a greater sense of urgency?

KENYON: Yes, I would say so. The talk break this year, you know, lasted about five months, almost half a year. And U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reminded people just days ago that time is being cut too much, too much to save the deal. And the Biden administration, of course, has made it clear that it would turn to other options, up to and including military options, if diplomacy does not do the job.

Meanwhile, things have continued on the ground in Iran. UN inspectors have been aggressively controlled. They have been denied access to some sites. And all this is happening as Iran, which has claimed that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, began enriching nuclear fuel to 60% purity. This is quite close to the fuel category of the weapons category. So the so-called time of Iran’s explosion – that is, how long it will take to have enough fuel for a single nuclear weapon – this time has dropped from a year to a few weeks. And that certainly contributes to the sense of urgency, and negotiators on the international side will be eager to turn that break-up time into a longer period, if they can.

MARTINEZ: Now, leaving aside this nuclear deal, there are other urgent issues with Iran that may arise in 2022. What is on the radar?

KENYON: Well, there are a number of things. President Biden has said he wants to talk about Iran’s ballistic missile program, for example. He also wants to talk about Tehran’s support for representatives in the region – Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi rebels in Yemen and others – fomenting conflict in Yemen and elsewhere. Beyond that, the release of prisoners and the return home is a long-standing concern between the two countries. So far, Iran has not been receptive. It has been quite hostile to any negotiations involving its conventional weapons, such as its missiles. Whether it is open to new talks with the US on other topics remains to be seen. At the moment, Tehran is mostly ready to talk about one thing, and that is the sanctions and when they can be lifted.

MARTINEZ: This is Peter Kenyon of NPR. Thank you very much.

KENYON: Thank you.

