Bradley International Airport saw fewer disruptions compared to other airports





WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Christmas rush may be over, but airports remain busy this week as millions now get ready to celebrate the New Year. Thankfully, there seemed to be fewer interruptions at Bradley International Airport compared to others across the country. The travel stress in the holiday season has only escalated amid the rise of the Omicron variant. Some airlines are reporting staff shortages from the coronavirus outbreak, leaving passengers with delayed or canceled flights. Those who hit the sky at Bradley International Airport less than a week before the New Year said there were not many interruptions. The CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

Kristy Rhatigan, who visited Chicago, told 22News, “We did not have any problems. “The airport in Chicago was not very crowded and we had no problem with our crew, so we had no problem.” There were thousands of cancellations and flight delays over the Christmas weekend because many flight crews had to be quarantined. Delta and JetBlue are calling on the CDC to shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated workers to five days to alleviate crew shortages. For now, this only applies to healthcare workers. Test lines are also long, with dozens waiting in line at Bradley International ahead of the holiday before gathering with family and friends. Although Patty Neis from Suffield, Connecticut was not at the airport to catch a flight, she was there to do a COVID test, hoping it did not catch the virus, “I was exposed before the holidays, so I had to be tested that “I can go back to work. You can not find tests anywhere, so I’m here.” The White House announced last week its new COVID-19 response plan, which includes additional assistance to hospitals and increased vaccination and testing. There have been several delays and canceled flights at Bradley International since Sunday. Nationwide, more than 2,500 flights were canceled.

