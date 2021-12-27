International
Flight Cancellations: How many flights were delayed or canceled in Utah?
Christmas time already has a reputation as the busiest and most stressful time to fly, but this year a wave of cancellations and delays caused by COVID-19 has changed travel plans by the thousands.
On Monday nationwide there were 4074 delays with 1119 cancellations, while worldwide 10405 delays and 2637 cancellations. according to FlightAware.
As of Monday afternoon, Salt Lake City International Airport had 43 cancellations and 178 delays. Over 50,000 people are expected to have passed through the airport gates over the two days, 26,000 on Sunday and over 27,000 projected for Monday, according to a spokesman.
Nationwide, more than 1.53 million people passed through airport security on Saturday, according to CNN.
It is a combination of snowy weather in parts of the US and staffing problems between airlines due to a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Much of the West received snow during the holidays, while the country as a whole saw 214,449 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of 83% over 14 days. according to the New York Times.
This puts a significant increase in speed in many people’s vacation plans.
As soon as I happened to look at the application on the way to the airport, just to see the boarding pass and it said oh yes by the way your flights were canceled, we transferred you to a flight an hour ago, which I would have missed despite , said Samantha Stolworthy for KSL-TV.
Stolworthy said the process of finding a new flight was complicated. So she headed to drive for nearly 10 hours in California.
In a statement, United Airlines said the growing number of COVID-19 cases had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.
And before Christmas, Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the company has exhausted all options and resources including changing routes and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights before canceling about 90 flights.
Alaska Airlines, which canceled over 120 flights Monday and warned on her blog that more should be expected, most of it depends on the weather. Most cancellations are limited to the Northwest Pacific.
Snow and winter conditions are creating some sort of bah-humbug for our operations to and from Seattle, the company said.
Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer reiterated the tips airports have long emphasized. Check with your airline before heading to the airport to make sure your flight is not delayed or canceled, leave two hours before boarding for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. trips, and if possible online check-in before arriving at the airport.
She also stressed that passengers practice good hygiene and that masks are needed on all flights.
On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on coronavirus, said a request for vaccination for domestic air travel could help with some of the problems airports face now, calling it reasonable to consider.
When you make vaccination a requirement, it’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated, said Fauci on MSNBC. If you want to do this with domestic flights, I think this is something that should be taken seriously.
