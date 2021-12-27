Weather, not Omicron, has been the biggest obstacle to Canadian vacation travel, airlines say

Canadian airline passengers are experiencing an increase in flight cancellations this holiday season, but airlines say weather is a bigger factor than COVID-19.

According to airline data company Cirium, the largest Canadian airlines canceled hundreds of flights between December 22 and 26 this year.Flair Airlines canceled nine percent of its scheduled flights during the period while WestJet Airlines Ltd. canceled seven percent of its flights. flights.Air Canada canceled four percent of its scheduled flights during this period.

The percentage of canceled flights was significantly higher than in early December, when the cancellation rate for major companies flew around one to two percent, and also higher than the same period during the pre-pandemic holiday season of 2019- ës.

Omicron linked to US cancellations

South of the border, U.S. Airlines reported the cancellation of a significant number of flights last week due to a lack of staff associated with the Omicron variant. Both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said the nationwide increase in cases this week has affected flight crews and left carriers short-lived.

According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights to, from or within the U.S. since Friday, with over 1,000 cancellations in the U.S. on Monday.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was shortening the recommended isolation time for Americans with COVID-19 to five days from its previous 10-day guideline, as long as they are asymptomatic. . The move could help airlines and other businesses alleviate staff shortages from illness.

FRIEND | Thousands of flights are canceled as Omicron departs: More than 8,000 flights were canceled over the Christmas weekend as cases increased As COVID-19 cases increase, people looking to travel over Christmas are hit by thousands of cancellations and flight delays around the world. 3:10

But in Canada, airlines say the weather has caused more holiday travel disruptions than COVID-19 has done so far this season.

“The last few days have been some of our busiest since the pre-pandemic, transporting nearly 50,000 visitors a day on more than 500 flights at its peak,” WestJet spokesman Morgan Bell said in an email.

“We are not seeing issues similar to our American counterparts and most of our cancellations posted are weather related.”

Cold temperatures and arctic air have caused most of the western provinces to shake this week with wind chills down to -55 C.

Environment Canada says all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario, are under extreme cold weather warnings.

Impact of winter weather

Air Canada, which canceled 171 flights from Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, said adverse winter weather was the main factor.

“We have the crews to operate our schedule, so we are not affected as some other carriers have been affected by COVID-19,” an airline statement said.

Porter Airlines spokesman Brad Cicero said the flights have worked “generally well” over the past week. He said the limited cancellations that have occurred for the Toronto-based airline are mainly due to the weather and aircraft maintenance, although a small number have been staff-related.

Passengers use their luggage to sit next to the Southwest Airlines baggage carousel at Denver International Airport on Boxing Day this year. Airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights to, from or within the U.S. as of Friday, according to Flight Aware. (David Zalubowski / The Associated Press)

Flair Airlines acknowledged that it has seen an increase in sick calls from staff and crews, but said this is typical for this time of year.

“Currently, the biggest challenge for us, and probably for most airlines, is that pandemic ups and downs have caused problems with staff on the ground and at the airport due to long queues and an increase in passengers,” Matthew said. Kunz, Flair’s deputy. president of business transformation and operations.

Air Transat spokesman Pierre Tessier said the company has not canceled any flights in recent days due to personnel issues related to the growing Omicron variant and “does not expect any cancellations at this time”.

Vaccine mandate for Canadian airlines

Some Canadian airlines reported seeing passengers cancel their holiday plans due to the increasing number of cases, though they said they also continue to see demand for new bookings.

The federal government requires that Canadian airline employees, as well as passengers departing from Canadian airports, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, also recommended that the US government consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

“This is just one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider,” Fauci told MSNBC in an interview.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters Monday, declined to say whether he approved a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.