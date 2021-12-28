Holiday travelers to JAX see little delay





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. More than 2,500 flights were canceled worldwide on Monday. One thousand flights were affected in the United States. Just a few inside and outside Jacksonville. While some of the passengers told News4JAX that the pandemic was on top of their minds when they were deciding to travel, the real impact the virus is having, according to airlines, is on their staff. Not a bunch, just a few people who had delayed flights, said Isabella Kohrt who was flying from Atlanta. Patrick Spirnak, traveling to Jacksonville from Cleveland said the same thing. Where did we come from? No, no, everything went smoothly. We had a connection flight. Everything went smoothly. News4JAX arrived with a person at JAX who was late. I connected in Miami. My flight was delayed 45 minutes to get here and then last night I received a notice that my flight from Miami to LA was actually delayed 25 minutes, said Leta Stevens. So I had no problem at all outside of Jacksonville airport, but Miamis has seen some delays. Ad Stevens said she is vaccinated, but that the appearance of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was part of the equation when she decided if she would travel at all. I think people trust their inner circles doing the right things, wearing masks, washing their hands, Stevens said, but you do not know what everyone else is doing and if they had big family gatherings where they come from, so i think people are a little reluctant to be in large groups where they do not know those people. Major U.S. airlines such as United and Delta are blaming the resurgence of the pandemic for the delays of these weeks, saying many of their staff have been contracted or exposed to a case and had to be quarantined. If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, the U.S. Department of Transportation guarantees that you will receive a refund in most circumstances.

