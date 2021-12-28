International
Extreme cold warning remains in effect in Western Canada
Cold temperatures and arctic air have caused most western provinces to shake with gusts of wind down to -55 C, forcing ski hills to close and even keeping backyard owners inside.
“We’re playing a lot of board games and watching movies,” said Lance Glor, who owns a skating rink in his Edmonton backyard for his four children.
“It’s quite difficult. “Anything less than -20, putting someone on the rink is dangerous.”
Environment Canada said all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario, are under warnings of extreme cold weather.
Cold winds can range from -40 C and -55 C in Edmonton and Calgary, he said.
Many of the ski hills in and around Edmonton and Calgary, as well as the Rocky Mountains, have already been closed for several days due to extreme cold.
Paul Klann with the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club said people can still ski in the country. But even on the popular Nordic city trails in Goldbar Park, which is close to Klann’s house, the strong cold seems to be keeping people away.
“On Christmas Day, we usually do not see many people here, but on Boxing Day you start to see some others and the numbers are definitely lower,” said Klann, a former member of the national biathlon team.
“It depends on the level of comfort of everyone. I ski at almost any temperature, really. You just have to dress for her. ”
The Canadian environment said the cold, arctic air remains rooted over western and central Saskatchewan with winds gusting down to -45 C.
Arctic flow winds and low temperatures are also forecast for much of British Columbia with mercury falling close to or below -20 C, he said. The extreme cold could continue next week, the agency added.
Colder temperatures have been a blessing for Iceville, the largest outdoor rink in the Prairies, which is being built for the second year in a row at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, which will open at noon on New Year’s Eve.
Mark Rathwell of the Regina Exhibition Association, which runs the stadium, said there was a freeze and thaw when crews were building the rink last year. But this year, it’s been cold since they started building it two weeks ago.
Creating a rink on a field requires a lot of work because the field is built above the middle in order to drain. They have to build many layers of ice, starting from the outside in, he explained.
“This year, the icebreakers told us we had ideal conditions,” Rathwell said with a laugh. “It was cold.”
Many cities in Western Canada have already opened emergency shelters and shelters for people unable to stay outside, including Vancouver, where it was -11 on Monday. This is almost a record low for the city, which was set in 1971 when it dropped to -12.8 degrees.
Edmonton officials said Monday they were suspending non-essential snow clearing due to the extreme cold, noting it was dangerous for employees, contractors and their equipment.
Super cold temperatures were still on their way to the Winnipeg area on Monday, including Oakbank, east of the capital where Andrew Mead said his two children, ages 5 and 7, were enjoying a backyard skating rink. family home.
It was still relatively quiet -10 there on Monday, but a sharp drop was predicted to occur overnight and would continue to fall later in the week when Mead and his family have an A-frame cabin rented in the Park. National Mountain Riding.
“As long as you are tied up and well dressed, it is great to be outside on cold days,” he said. “It does not bother us at all.”
