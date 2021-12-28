The Somali president suspends the prime minister’s powers amid allegations of corruption





Somalia’s presidential office said in a statement Monday that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble had been charged with “ongoing investigation into corruption and abuse of public land”.

“The duties and powers of the Prime Minister remain suspended pending the completion of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

While Farmajo accused Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army (SNA), he also said Roble had “tangled up” the investigation by putting pressure on the country’s defense minister, who is leading the investigation.

The prime minister’s office responded on Twitter, saying the president’s actions were a “violation of the constitution and other laws.”

“The prime minister is carrying out his daily duties mandated by the Constitution as usual and is fully committed to fulfilling his national responsibility to conduct an acceptable electoral process that culminates in a peaceful transition of power,” he added. Monday’s exchange marks the latest escalation in an ongoing row over Somalia’s late elections. In competing statements Sunday, the President and Prime Minister blamed each other for postponing long-delayed parliamentary elections. In a Twitter post Monday, former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned what he described as a “military coup” by the president. “The Somali people are smart and vigilant. We demand the protection of the democratic rule of law in the country and we call on everyone to support the Prime Minister in his efforts to conduct the elections in the country,” Mohamud added. The U.S. Embassy in Somalia has strongly urged the country’s leaders to take “immediate steps to reduce tensions in Mogadishu” and “refrain from provocative actions.” Meanwhile, Britain’s ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, also called for a reduction in tensions on Monday, adding that “violence is unacceptable”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/africa/somalia-politics-election-us-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos