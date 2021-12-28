Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews | Chicago News







NEW YORK (AP) Cancellations of flights disrupted by holiday travel were extended until Monday, with major US airlines canceling dozens of flights each. Employees calling ill because of COVID-19, especially since the appearance of the omicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled approximately 4,000 flights to, from or within the US since Friday. Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said the coronavirus was causing problems with staff and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors also played a role. Winter weather in the Northwest Pacific led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, Alaska Airlines said, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But he says the crew calling sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor. United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews outside COVID-19. Delays and cancellations of flights related to staff shortages have been an ongoing problem this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020 when air travel crashed and they were caught with short staff this year as air travel recovered faster than almost anyone had expected. The airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers receiving COVID-19 in order to alleviate staff shortages. The flight attendant union has objected to this, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

