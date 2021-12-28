



AMSTERDAM – (TELI BIZNES) – Representatives from science and technology parks around the world took part in the Global Science City Dialogue, a global cloud-based cloud exchange hosted by the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (CSTB) recently. The unrepresentative event from China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore and the UK share views on a range of topics related to science cities, including the development and functioning of science cities amid the pandemic and global collaboration in science and innovation. At 21rr century, more and more cities have created separate areas or science cities to attract talent, technology and capital and to integrate research, education and production in order to encourage collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship. Since the founding of the city of western science (Chengdu), it has grown into an innovative power for Western China and has contributed to the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic district, said Chen Xu, Deputy Director of CSTB. During the Dialogue, the experts offered different perspectives on the growth of global science parks and how they function as platforms to connect resources and foster international cooperation. Mike de Vries, COO of the Sino-German Hi-Tech Park, said that Heidelberg, where our park is located, is at the forefront of German industry and research and together with the University of Heidelberg, have offered high quality Chinese partners. opportunities for cooperation in various fields. In 2021, CSTB has been active in promoting cross-border cooperation despite the pandemic and has hosted seven International Cities Twin Chain Match events featuring over 200 scientific and technological innovation projects from around the world, resulting in the most more than 20 cooperation agreements. Dialogue participants also highlighted how science cities bring companies and talents together, allowing them to interact through different activities and ultimately collaborate with each other. Gu Haiwen, Vice President of the China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute, described how the China-Singapore Knowledge City Guangzhou has become a scientifically influential science city focused on the knowledge economy by attracting high-level talent and enterprise-oriented by technology. Moreover, science cities also play an important role in involving cities in global innovation and production networks. For example, at the New Economy event held in Chengdu on the 26thth April 2021, over 200 new innovation applications appeared and 248 new products were launched. These innovations will further integrate Chengdu-based industries into global industrial, supply and value chains.

