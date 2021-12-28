Queensland registers 1,158 new COVID-19 cases while Health Minister says fifth day testing will be canceled

Queensland has lifted the requirement that travelers take a PCR test on their fifth day in the state, with anyone currently in line for the test told they could leave.

The announcement comes after growing pressure from other states, with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard earlier today urging Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk to lift the PCR test requirement for those wishing to enter Queensland.

Photo of Queensland COVID-19 Reported in the last 24 hours: New cases: 1158

Tests: 32,007 Vaccine prevalence in Queensland (percentage of those aged 16+): First dose: 90.5 percent

90.5 percent Second dose:86.1 percent Latest case information from Queensland Health.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced the abolition of the five-day test requirement this morning, saying only 0.6 percent of those tested on the fifth day had returned positive results.

“This means that the health chief advised us that we no longer need to continue these tests,” she said.

“And that means right now, starting now.

“Anyone who is waiting in line now for the fifth day test that may be leaving will not be asked to take the fifth day tests from now on,” she said.

Ms D’Ath said it was still important for interstate travelers to take a test within 72 hours of their arrival in Queensland.

“There will be a lot of people who have taken that interstate PCR test and found that they are positive, who have not come here because of that, and I’m aware of some examples,” she said.

“However, as the Prime Minister has said in at least two cases now, if not three, we are currently looking at whether we can pass the rapid antigen tests from January 1.”

Health Chief John Gerrard said the data showed the fifth day test was “unnecessary” and the resources would be better used elsewhere to test people with symptoms.

Queensland registered 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no people in the ICU and only six hospital cases receiving care for COVID symptoms.

Dr Gerrard said 257 of the current cases were Omicron and 976 patients were receiving home care.

“We have 26 CEEs that have shown positive cases in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“Some of the new places we’ve seen … include Port Douglas, Cairns, Townsville and Rome.”

The state has more than 86 percent of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

The test line at Murrarie stretched for more than a mile. ( ABC News: Alice Pavlovic )

Police ‘given discretion’

Ms D’Ath said Queensland had not issued 441,426 border crossings.

“This is extraordinary. This is almost 10 per cent of the Queensland population coming to Queensland or wanting to come to Queensland in just two weeks,” she said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said 177 of the 34,027 vehicles attempting to cross the border into Queensland were refused entry.

He said 10,919 people on domestic flights were checked, 10 were refused entry and 114 were quarantined.

Gollschewski said officers were given freedom if they would allow passengers if they had not yet received the results of their 72-hour PCR test.

“In some cases, they have considered it appropriate to allow people who have not had their result to come in,” he said.

“But those people still have to go to the hotel quarantine at their own expense until they can resolve it.”

Externally provided rapid antigen tests

Ms DAth said there was no point in passing the RAT tests if the Commonwealth could not guarantee supply.

Pharmacy Guild Australia President Trent Twomey said pharmacists across Queensland’s hotspots had sold out all the rapid antigen tests and supply would be “very, very fragmented” until bulk shipments from abroad to arrive in mid-to late January.

Emergency stocks maintained by state and federal governments were also not readily available, he said, as they were in bulk packages suitable for use at airports or hospitals and did not meet the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s packaging requirements. minority.

“We are in this ridiculous situation where our stocks have a lot of stocks, both at the state and national level, but we are not able to reduce them in pharmacies or supermarkets to sell to consumers,” he said.

Mr Twomey said the Queensland government had notified the ward on Monday that another 500,000 rapid care antigen tests had been provided from outside and were being flown.

“The reason we have been able to get those half a million emergencies is because we are able to work with a specific supplier in Melbourne who is unpacking wholesale packages and repackaging them in retail packages that we we can transport them. ” said Mr. Twomey.

“By renting a plane from the US, paying public holiday fees to people in Victoria to repackage things and then flying them all the way to Queensland, we’ll do those half a million extra tests, but they will not. will be at the same price.

“And it’s not because the owner of a small business or even Coles or Woollies are raising prices, it’s just because all that extra cost in that supply chain is being passed on to that end user.”

