Typhoon Philippines: Homeless and hungry at Christmas, Typhoon Rai survivors struggle to rebuild

Broken wood, scrap metal and plastic debris come ashore, where an exhausted stray dog ​​sleeps. The stench of garbage and dead fish snatches the air.

“Everything was gone, including my house,” Lacia said. “The roof and every tree we built with was gone.”

No one expected Rai outrage when he struck the archipelago on December 16th. It was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, killing nearly 400 people while displacing hundreds of thousands more.

The Philippines experiences several typhoons a year, but the climate crisis has made storms more unpredictable and extreme – leaving the country’s poorest and most vulnerable.

Families like Lazia lost everything. And now, they face the almost impossible task of rebuilding their homes without enough food to eat or water to drink.

“We thought we were safe because we tied up our house. We thought that was enough to keep it from collapsing,” he said. “We put a weight on our roof so it wouldn’t swell. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.”

Homeless at Christmas

Nearly 4 million people in more than 400 cities were affected by Typhoon Rai, according to the Philippine National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC).

More than half a million remained displaced over Christmas – one of the most important holidays in the majority Catholic nation.

“Families have nothing,” said Jerome Balinton, humanitarian manager for Save the Children. “The bright lights and Christmas music are being replaced by dirty and damp evacuation centers. Their only wish for this Christmas is to survive.”

Jovelyn Paloma Sayson, 35, of Surigao City was evacuated to her community parish church before Rai struck. Its fragile hut made of wood, plastic and metal, did not withstand the strong winds of the storm.

“The roofs of every house flew everywhere,” said the mother of seven as she sat among the rubble of her house. “Our house was the first to collapse. First the roof collapsed. Then the foundation was destroyed. After my house was destroyed, my mother’s house collapsed.”

All family food was destroyed by the floods. Their rice stock – a key element for the Southeast Asian country – floated in muddy water near broken pieces of wood. Sayson’s children’s clothes were destroyed by the rain and her furniture was torn to pieces.

Sayson’s kitchen appliances were subsequently stolen. She can not afford to rebuild from scratch, she said.

“We need money to rebuild our house,” she said. “We are not dreaming of having a mansion. All we want is to have our own home where we live so that our children can be safe.”

Despite the trauma, her family still gathered to celebrate the holiday.

“We had nothing to eat,” Sayson said. “Someone gave us sliced ​​bread and canned food. Even though we are poor, we have a holiday every Christmas.”

Prolonged displacement and suffering

More than 1,000 temporary shelters have been set up to house those whose homes have been destroyed, according to the NDRRMC.

For many displaced families, the trauma and suffering are unbearable.

Alvin Dumduma, project manager in the Philippines for the Humanity relief group and Inclusion, said it was “exhausting” for families to try to rebuild their homes “while hungry and thirsty”.

Close to unsanitary evacuation centers without running water, he is concerned about the possible spread of diseases, including Covid-19.

“Conditions in evacuation centers are not ideal at all. It is unhygienic. Thousands are sleeping under one roof without clean water,” he added. “Children do not go to school. There is no electricity either. They will be stuck like this for a long time.”

Dumduma said the disaster has also destroyed the livelihoods of these families.

“Many are from fishing communities or farmers whose boats and land have been destroyed,” he said. “They will fight hard to rebuild their business.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the government will raise money for the rehabilitation and recovery of typhoon-ravaged areas. The United Nations has also pledged more than $ 100 million in aid.

But Dumduma said much more needs to be changed at the governmental level to avoid such destruction by future storms.

“Chaos unfolded because the government was not prepared. They need to strengthen their disaster and response program,” he said. “We need more training, more preparation and early action.”

CNN contacted the NDRRMC for comment, but did not respond prior to publication.

Consequences of the climate crisis

Located along the typhoon belt in the western Pacific Ocean, the Philippines regularly experiences major storms – but the climate crisis has made these events more extreme and unpredictable.

As the climate crisis worsens, cyclones are becoming more intense and devastating. Rai evolved rapidly from the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane in just 24 hours, filling winds of up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour.

And the country was not prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.

Cairo Dela Cruz, vice president of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, said developing countries are reaching their limit to be able to cope with natural disasters on their own, and those living in low-lying coastal areas will soon lose their homes. them due to growth. sea ​​levels.

A study published in November by researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Meteorological Innovation and the Chinese University of Hong Kong found that typhoons in Asia could have twice their destructive power by the end of the century. They already last two to nine hours longer and travel an average of 100 kilometers (62 miles) further inland than four decades ago.

The climate crisis also exposes systemic problems in the Philippines, Dela Cruz said.

“We need more resources to help us and (should) play a stronger role internationally to boost more funding for the climate,” he said.

According to Dela Cruz, a Rai-scale storm in December is unusual for the Philippines, which typically experiences typhoons from June to September.

For Alita Sapid, 64, the effects of the climate crisis are clearly visible.

“We’ve had typhoons before, but it was extremely strong,” she told Rai. Sapid stayed at home in Surigao with her husband, daughter and four grandchildren when the typhoon struck, but as the water poured in, they decided it was time to evacuate.

“I told my husband to leave here because we could die here,” she said. My grandchildren had to crawl through the streets because the wind was too strong.

The roof of Sapid’s house has been completely destroyed. With nowhere to go and no money at the moment, the family has no choice but to sleep in their exposed home – whatever is left of it.

“Apart from thinking about what we would prioritize in the repair, we are also thinking about how we can get our food,” she said.

“We have not received any help yet, we are just waiting for someone to help us.”

A long way to recovery

Lazia, from Dinagat island, will move with his wife and child to Surigao. It is safer there, he said.

“My neighbors are no more (in Dinagat). Most of them have left because there is nothing left in our neighborhood,” he said.

All that is left in the name are some matches, a box of rice, dried fish and canned food.

“In my family, we really need help so we can get up again and get back to our livelihood,” Lacia said.

“Odette was really a Super Typhoon,” he said. “We lost our house, damaged by the force of the wind brought by the storm. We did everything, but it still was not enough.”