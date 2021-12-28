Pittsburgh International Airport has some flight delays and cancellations





Thousands of flight cancellations and delays were creating problems for air travelers across the country on Monday. But a check by Pittsburgh Action News 4 shows a less serious impact on Pittsburgh International Airport. The website flightaware.com counts 32 total flight delays so far Monday inside and outside Pittsburgh International and a total of 14 flight cancellations. The Airport Authority says Pittsburgh International has 267 flights a day and says there can be an average of 2 cancellations per day. For some airlines, cancellations and delays are due to the weather, while for others, staff shortages due to COVID-19 employee illness are the cause. .While Pittsburgh International is doing better than many other airports, some of its air passengers were affected by delays and cancellations. “We had red eyes coming from San Francisco via Charlotte and were 2 and a half hours late. So we did not leave San Francisco until about 2am this morning and lost our connection in Charlotte and booked to get to in Pittsburgh, “traveler Brad Hare told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.” Our flight was expected to be about eight-and-a-half hours and we added about four to that. But our initial re-booking would add six more. So we had lucky and got a reservation a little earlier. “Hare was accompanied by his daughter and son.” The trip with the little kids and the red eye. Sleep is really important and he was really interrupted. And so we have some tired kids coming to Pittsburgh today, “he said. His daughter, Charlotte, 10, agreed. “It’s hard. I was really tired all the time. And it was even harder because Nick and I, we are brothers and sisters, so we fight a lot.” Nicholas, 7, said: “When the plane was canceled it was a bit difficult for me to keep track.” Their grandparents met them and their dad at the airport and gave them a 1 1/2 car ride to Morgantown for their visit this week.

