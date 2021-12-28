IAWF News (Q4-2021) – International Wildland Fire Association

IAWF NEWS

IAWF MEETS US OFFICIALS

On September 9, President Toddi Steelman, CEO Michael Robinson, and former President Tom Zimmerman attended a video conference with Meryl Harrell, Under Secretary of State for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on behalf of the association. and our members. Also in attendance were Chris French, Deputy Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, National Forest System, and Mary Snieckus, U.S. Forest Service. Meetings such as this are held whenever possible to discuss important wildfire management issues with national leaders, to encourage attention, and to discuss mutual support.

During this call, IAWF staff provided information on our organization, our activities and products, how we support wildlife fire management, and how we support wildlife fire organizations. Concerned wildlife management topics mentioned included diversity and inclusion, conference attendance and continuing education, equality of pay and firefighting personnel, climate change, prescribed fire and fuel treatment, and fire research budgets.

Much of the discussion focused on the IAWF’s belief in the importance and continued support of the Strategy and implementation of the National Cohesive Fire Management Strategy Wildland Wildland. Harrell has kindly admitted to being a keynote speaker for 4th National Cohesion Strategy Workshop, October 4-8, and some discussions included its presentation and areas of interest to participants.

As the time available was short, written materials on all of these topics were provided to the Undersecretary and her staff for further consideration, and IAWF participants eagerly agreed to each subsequent conversation as needed.

PRICE NOMINATIONS OPEN

The IAWF 2022 nomination period opens on 23 September and lasts until 2 December.

The IAWF strongly encourages members to consider friends and colleagues who have excelled in research, mentoring, service, security and management as potential award recipients. If you have nominated someone in the past who has not received an award, consider nominating that person again!

There are four awards: Ember Award for Excellence in Fire Safety; Firebreak Award for Excellence in Fire Management; Early Career Award in Fire Science; and Early Career Award in Fire Operations.

Visit. https://www.iawfonline.org/awards/ for details and nomination forms.

NEW IAWF PRESIDENT BEGINS JANUARY MANDATE. 1

IAWF board member Joaquin Ramirez has been elected the next president; he begins his term on January 1st. Ramirez is a wildfire technologist who has worked for 25 years to bridge the gap between scientists and end users. In 2013, Ramirez moved from Spain to San Diego, where he works with agencies around the world trying to turn science into action tools. Ramirez is the creator of some of the most advanced applications of fire behavior software models and decision support systems, including Wildfire Analyst and fiResponse software tools. From 2011, Ramirez coordinated the first European MS in forest fires (www.masterfuegoforestal.es) with colleagues in Prof. Rodriguez y Silva (University of Cordoba, Spain) and Prof. Molina (University of Lleida)). Ramirez is also a founder and active member of the Pau Costa Foundation. He earned his doctorate in remote sensing and GIS at the University of Leon in 2003, an MS in Forestry from the University of Lleida and a BS in Forest Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain.

IAWF board members celebrated Ramirez’s election as president during their monthly meeting in August. Ramirez was humbled and pleased with the confidence his peers have in him to perform the duties of president.

TWO CONTINENTS, TWO CONFERENCES

Start planning now for the IAWF Fire & Climate conference in 2022. There are two segments: May 23-27 in Pasadena; and June 7-9 in Melbourne. Our conference page is open and running at https://fireandclimateconference.com, and the call to speakers is open. Information on exhibitor sponsors, volunteers will be available soon.

Fire and Climate 2022 will bring attention to one of the most important forces shaping fire and better prepare us for how we can focus and respond to this daunting challenge in the new decade.

The Camp Fire in 2018 and the Australian Fires of 2019-20 highlight the challenges we face as a global community of wilderness fires. These events are not isolated, nor are they confined to traditionally fire-prone areas. Greece, Bolivia, Chile, Israel, Greenland, Russia, Canada, Spain and Portugal are among the other countries facing similar challenges.

This conference will present knowledge, case studies, innovations and opinions from around the world to begin to form a collective, global approach to the fire challenge. California has been at the forefront of innovation in wildlife fire management and holding a conference in California to take full advantage of the lessons learned and adaptive behaviors that will continue to emerge after the Camp Fire will benefit the entire international community. of fires in the wild.

Cascade impacts from fires, cumulative effects from successive fires, and the ability to be resilient in the face of these challenges are a call for the wildfire community to think smarter and faster and have fun new ideas to prepare , to respond, and recover from these events.

Fire is a vicious problem and requires us to address the complexities that contribute to the social, biophysical and design elements that contribute to today’s dilemmas. An international meeting involving the entire wildfire community will help us address these complexities.

This conference will bring together topics that the IAWF has created over three decades through its regular conference group, including the Wildland Fire Safety Summit, the Human Dimensions of Wildfire, and the Behavior and Fuels to Fire conference. These include interdependent effects related to man-made infrastructure, land use and housing patterns, insurance availability and sustainability, air quality and smoke management, community safety, public warnings, the combined effects of climate change, and fires in values ​​such as biodiversity, carbon conservation, yields and water quality, timber supply, infections and droughts, impact on private businesses and property tax base, rising emergency response costs for federal agencies and states / provinces, as well as the potential financial threat to counties and municipalities, long-term land management approaches, fire response, change of fire behavior and extinguishing, safety, care and well-being of the firefighting workforce.

Gaining experiences, sharing lessons learned, and anticipating how to address the unforeseen challenges that await us create an urgent need for us to convene an international conference of all.