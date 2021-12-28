Israel announces plan to double Golan Heights population, triggering sanctions from Syria





Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the announcement at a special cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights on Sunday. He said they would invest 1 billion shekels (about $ 320 million) to make the area a “good place to live”, including building thousands of new homes and creating two new settlements, according to a translation. of his comments posted on the official Facebook page of the Israeli prime minister.

“I would like to be clear: after many years of statics about the extent of community life, our goal today is to double the population of the Golan Heights,” said Bennett.

“To this end, we will create two new communities in the Golan Heights, Asif and Matar. We are increasing community life here,” he added.

The Golan Heights are considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions. Israel occupied the narrow strip of land from Syria in 1967 during the Six Day War and annexed the land in 1981. There are approximately 53,000 people living in the Golan Heights, divided almost equally between Israeli settlers and Syrian Druze, as well as a small Alevi population.

In March 2019, then-US President Donald Trump overthrew the long-standing US policy on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, declaring “it is time” for the United States to “fully recognize sovereignty”. of Israel “over the region. Subsequently, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government created the new Trump Heights residence, but the plans were little more than a sign to tourists. On Sunday, Bennett said that of the 1 billion shekels (NIS) to be invested in the area, “500 million NIS are for planning and housing. 162 million NIS are for regional development – tourism, industry, trade, everything that creates good 160” “Another million NIS will be to improve the quality of life – transportation, medical care and other aspects of life.” The cabinet unanimously approved the plan, Israeli media reported. After the meeting, Ahmad Tibi, a senior member of the Joint Arab Opposition List, said “it does not matter how many cabinet meetings are held in the Golan, it is occupied Syrian territory. All parts of the coalition are responsible for the decisions taken. “during this meeting of the Cabinet, as well as for the deepening of settlements and the violence of the settlers”, according to AI Monitor. The Syrian government on Monday loudly condemned Israel’s announcement, according to Syria’s state-run news agency SANA. “The Syrian government reaffirms its continued and strong support for its Syrian citizens, the people of the occupied Syrian Golan, who are resisting the Israeli occupation and rejecting the decision to annex and the policy of seizing land by force,” the statement said. statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry. , according to SANA.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Jennifer Hansler, Andrew Carey, Oren Liebermann and Nathan Hodge contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/middleeast/israel-golan-heights-population-double-syria-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos