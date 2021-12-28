The early morning fire in the apartment in St. Vital sends a person to the hospital – Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital and another was treated by paramedics following a fire early in the morning in an apartment building in the St. Louis area. Vitali of Winnipeg on Monday. Crews went to a seven-story building on block 0-100 of Arden Avenue at 6:47 a.m. after an automatic alarm went off. Firefighters quickly determined the smoke was coming from a suite on the third floor and had the fire under control at 7:08 p.m. Several people had been evacuated by the time the crews arrived, the city said in a press release. Two people were evaluated and treated by doctors, while one was taken to hospital in stable condition. No injuries were reported. Read more: Winnipeg firefighting teams fight the house fire at the College City Emergency Social Services were also called in to help some tenants find a temporary place to stay. Trends Newly approved pills for COVID-19 come with a catch. Here’s what you need to know

The Toronto health care worker was not allowed to stay, she could be deported because she had a child The story goes down the ad It is learned that the fire is fixed in a single unit. There are no damage assessments. Emerson Avenue Fire No injuries were reported after the fire in a bungalow in the River East area. The city says crews responded to calls for a fire in the building on Block 400 of Emerson Avenue at 10:38 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters noticed light smoke coming out of the house and opened part of the building to find the fire inside a building cavity. It was declared under control at 23:08 The people living there were evacuated before the crews arrived. The cause of both fires is now under investigation. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

