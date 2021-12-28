Delta: The flight to Shanghai was reversed due to COVID rules





Beijing (AP) Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleanup requests at a Shanghai airport were behind the return of a recent Seattle flight into the air, a move that had sparked a protest by the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. A statement sent by email said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport require significantly extended time on the ground and are not operationally applicable to Delta. It was not clear what the rules were and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing explosion in Xian City and ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in six weeks. Xian, which is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp increase from previous days. The city of 13 million people is closed, with only one family member allowed every two days to buy necessities. The Delta flight that returned to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test scores and US visas, according to Chinese media reports. Two Taiwan-based airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, have both reduced the number of flights going to Shanghai Pudong International Airport in recent days, citing new disinfection procedures that will take longer to complete. was completed, according to the semi-official Central News of Taiwan. Agency. EVA suspends flights from two cities to Shanghai until February 3. China Airlines is suspending flights from one city to Shanghai until the end of January and reducing the number of flights to another route. The San Francisco consulate did not name Delta, but said in a brief statement Sunday that many U.S. flights to China had been delayed or canceled in recent days, including one that returned more than halfway through. of the road to its destination. The consulate had made a harsh representation to the airline, the statement said.

