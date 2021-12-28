3500-year-old mummy of an ‘unconfirmed’ Egyptian king





Decorated with wreaths and a glamorous wooden face mask, the midwife was so fragile that archaeologists had never dared to expose the remains, making it the only Egyptian royal zombie found in the 19th and 20th centuries still not open for study.

Using non-invasive digital techniques, Egyptian scientists have used three-dimensional computed tomography (CT) tomography to detect the 3,500-year-old mummy and study its contents.

“By digitally decomposing … the mummy and ‘stripping’ its virtual layers – the face mask, the bandages and the mummy itself – we can study this well-preserved pharaoh in unprecedented detail,” said Dr. Sahar Saleem. professor of radiology at Cairo University School of Medicine and radiologist of the Egyptian Mummy Project, in a press release.

Saleem and her colleagues found that Amenhotep I was about 35 years old and 169 centimeters (5.5 feet) tall when he died. He was also circumcised and had healthy teeth. About 30 amulets and a unique gold belt were found inside the wrappers.

Pharaoh also had a narrow beard, a small narrow nose, curly hair and slightly protruding upper teeth, Saleem said. Their study did not reveal any wounds or disfigurement that would explain the cause of his death. Amenhotep I ruled Egypt for about 21 years, between 1525 and 1504 BC. He was the second king of the 18th dynasty and had a largely peaceful reign during which he built many temples. The researchers also found that the mummy had suffered numerous post-mortem injuries caused by robbers of ancient tombs, which, according to hieroglyphic texts, priests and embalmers later tried to repair in the 21st Dynasty – more than four centuries after it was first mummified and buried. Before studying the mummy, Saleem had thought that these priests and embalmers mentioned in the texts might have dismantled the mummy to reuse some items such as amulets for later pharaohs, which was a common practice at the time. But it was not so, she said. “We show that, at least for Amenhotep I, the priests of the 21st dynasty lovingly repaired the wounds inflicted by the tomb robbers, restored his mummy to former glory, and preserved the magnificent jewels and amulets in place,” Saleem said. in the statement. The research was published in the journal Limits in Medicine Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/world/egyptian-mummy-unwrap-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

