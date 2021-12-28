Omicron spreads global gloom over celebrations | News, Sports, Work

BRUSSELS (AP) – As omicron spreads more and more darkness across the globe ahead of New Year’s Eve, governments are moving at different speeds to curb disaster, with some restoring restrictions immediately and others reluctant to disrupt the holiday again. .

In Britain, where the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus has brought the number of cases to record levels, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that no further restrictions would be imposed in England before the new year. New daily infections in England are around 100,000, and hospital admissions have increased by more than 70% at Christmas from a week ago.

“When we enter the new year, of course, we will see if we will need to take any further action, but nothing more until then, at least.” said Javid.

Elsewhere in the UK, however, nightclubs have been ordered shut down and restrictions on rallies imposed in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, leaving the country divided on its approach to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands has already closed all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays to what largely constitutes a new blockage. In Belgium, the new measures went into effect on Monday and over the weekend: Large-scale shopping was banned and cinemas and concert halls closed in the middle of the holiday season.

In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a series of restrictions that will begin next week, after the New Year. Among them: Major events will be limited to 2000 people inside and 5000 outside; eating and drinking will be prohibited in theaters, sports facilities and public transport; and work from home will be mandatory at least three days a week for employees whose work allows them to do so.

Also, a bill will be voted on in France next month to create a vaccination permit that will only allow vaccinated people to enter public places, including restaurants, bars and cinemas.

The move comes after France registered more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day for the first time in a pandemic.

In the US, the Biden administration has strongly emphasized the importance of vaccinations, boosters, and rapid testing, as well as New York City’s comprehensive mandate that requires almost all businesses, large and small, to ban unvaccinated workers from the workplace. entered into force on Monday. It was announced three weeks ago, shortly after Omicron gained a foothold in the US

Top American infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that with omicron, “It will get worse before it gets better,” and he said authorities should seriously consider requesting that domestic airline passengers be vaccinated.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, it’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.” Fauci told MSNBC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday cut short isolation restrictions for people who have the virus, saying it is consistent with the science of when humans are most infectious and can also help industries continue to function as cases increase.

“We want to make sure that there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to maintain a functioning society by pursuing science.” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press.

Omicron has forced thousands of cancellations and flight delays across the globe due to a lack of virus-related personnel, scratching passengers’ holiday plans.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, counted more than 2,700 cancellations worldwide as of Monday night in Europe – about 1,100 of them inside, inside or outside the US.

Despite the extraordinary ability of the variant to infect humans, early indications indicate that it may cause milder disease than previous versions. This uncertainty is keeping governments guessing and is resulting in very different strategies to curb this growth.

In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions – also effective after the New Year – after recording the highest overnight total of new infections, nearly 9,300.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that from January 3, masks with high or double protection will be mandatory in supermarkets and on public transport; Entertainment venues will close at midnight and capacity will be reduced to 10% at football stadiums, among other measures.

Other parts of Europe have also been reluctant to impose more restrictions on their citizens.

In Poland, a nation of 38 million people where the daily death toll now often rises to 500, already closed nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on New Year’s Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the will of many voters that oppose restrictions and mandatory. vaccinations.

And despite the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in Europe, Russia will sound in the new year with little or no restrictions. Many precautions will be taken during the 10-day holiday period starting on New Year’s Eve. Russia will also not impose any additional travel restrictions.

The official statistics agency Rosstat estimated that between April 2020 and October 2021, Russia had 537,000 virus-related deaths.

In Belgium, the move to close theaters and art centers came under particularly severe criticism.

“We need it for our mental health as well. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. “It’s very important that we are open in these complex and complex times.” said Michael De Kok, artistic director of the Royal Flemish Theater.

Some cinemas remained open in an act of civil disobedience.

A key element of British holiday celebrations, the stream of English Premier League football games, is also under threat. The league has canceled 15 games over the last 2 1/2 weeks, and more could follow.

