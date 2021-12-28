COP26 International Recognition for MCC Partnership for Coastal Erosion – Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center

Basics in relationships

The current shoreline inventory project is the result of previously built relationships and research. The core relationships for this project were initially built in January 2016 during a PI-CASC MCC co-production knowledge meeting with the interdisciplinary faculty and resource management stakeholders at UH Hilo. There, Morrison was part of early discussions focused on directly supporting local managers’ networks through collaborative research and growing knowledge networks.

By engaging with Morrison and the Hawaii County Planning Department, researchers at UH Hilo and PI-CASC were able to better understand where their science could help to inform urgent needs. One of the highest priority planning needs is to develop a more effective and country-specific barrier policy. Unfortunately, current policies do not take into account the varying degrees of coastal erosion around the island. For example, the same backlog distance is described for new developments in sea cliffs along the Hmkua coast, sandy beaches in Kona and rocky shores in Puna.

To begin understanding how different coastlines respond to different erosion threats, such as landslides and sea level rise, MCC staff worked with Morrison to create a location-based experience that advances research products. UH Hilo, degree programs and more. Morrison was already working with then-UH Hilo student Rose Hart in the Planning Department, though it was an internship. This pre-established relationship was helpful in maintaining trust when Hart took a leadership role in research.

Morrison and TCBES Hart graduate student formally joined Perroy and UH Hilo Spatial Data and Visualization Laboratory (SDAV). in a manager-led research project with the MCC program in the fall of 2016. Their two-year collaboration allowed Hart and Perroy to pilot remote sensing methods and predictive shoreline change models needed to conduct coastal survey work. of the Kaponos baseline. Their very productive cooperation set the tone for future projects and confirmed the trust of all parties. The regional and national cooperation of the team also served as a case study model published by the US Climate Resistance Toolkit in support of other management-led research efforts.