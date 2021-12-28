International
COP26 International Recognition for MCC Partnership for Coastal Erosion – Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center
The current shoreline inventory project is the result of previously built relationships and research. The core relationships for this project were initially built in January 2016 during a PI-CASC MCC co-production knowledge meeting with the interdisciplinary faculty and resource management stakeholders at UH Hilo. There, Morrison was part of early discussions focused on directly supporting local managers’ networks through collaborative research and growing knowledge networks.
By engaging with Morrison and the Hawaii County Planning Department, researchers at UH Hilo and PI-CASC were able to better understand where their science could help to inform urgent needs. One of the highest priority planning needs is to develop a more effective and country-specific barrier policy. Unfortunately, current policies do not take into account the varying degrees of coastal erosion around the island. For example, the same backlog distance is described for new developments in sea cliffs along the Hmkua coast, sandy beaches in Kona and rocky shores in Puna.
To begin understanding how different coastlines respond to different erosion threats, such as landslides and sea level rise, MCC staff worked with Morrison to create a location-based experience that advances research products. UH Hilo, degree programs and more. Morrison was already working with then-UH Hilo student Rose Hart in the Planning Department, though it was an internship. This pre-established relationship was helpful in maintaining trust when Hart took a leadership role in research.
Morrison and TCBES Hart graduate student formally joined Perroy and UH Hilo Spatial Data and Visualization Laboratory (SDAV). in a manager-led research project with the MCC program in the fall of 2016. Their two-year collaboration allowed Hart and Perroy to pilot remote sensing methods and predictive shoreline change models needed to conduct coastal survey work. of the Kaponos baseline. Their very productive cooperation set the tone for future projects and confirmed the trust of all parties. The regional and national cooperation of the team also served as a case study model published by the US Climate Resistance Toolkit in support of other management-led research efforts.
During the Harts project, their team engaged directly with community members to ensure that their research products meet localized needs. This regular interaction with project partners led to specific calls for adaptive coastal policy within the Hmkua Community Development Plan and the Hawaii County Master Plan. He also established a new partnership between the Hawaii District, the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, the Hawaii State Coastal Zone Management Program, and FEMA to begin quantifying historic coastline rates in order to develop barriers. coastal and riparian buffer management tools and policies.
With Capone’s current research, this long-term collaboration will continue to help develop management policies and practices that leave communities and resource managers more tools and information to prepare and adapt to coastal change. A critical component of this project and the videos presented are the enduring relationship between end users and those aiming to create action science.
Marie-Vaughn Johnson, federal director of PICASC, said, “I like the way it shows how community-based solutions to climate change can work. This project, which envisions deepening the relationship between UHHilo and county planners, and contributing to the capacity of the next generation of climate adaptation scientists and managers, is as valuable as the scientific literacy that this tool creates.
Video creation
This extraordinary video was made because of the long-term relationship between the Hawaii County Planning Department, UH Hilo, and the PI-CASC MCC program. The team was able to put this video together within a few weeks thanks to strong pre-existing relationships that allowed the video creation process to move at the speed of trust. Scott Laursen, PI-CASC Climate Adaptation Enhancement Specialist, has been with the MCC program since its inception and it was essential to bring everyone together to realize it.
This video opportunity was a great example of the foundations of MCCs in relationships as project partners quickly collaborated on video planning and scripting, while Laursen discovered the logistics of video shooting. Laursen was essential to the partnership with Ricky Tabandera, who is a recent graduate student at UH Hilo TCBES and now works with NOAA as a Fish Biologist. Tabandera provided professional shooting and audio recording services that resulted in amazing video footage. Laursen also joined the final pieces of the puzzle by engaging with CASC and USGS Communications to provide video editing and expertise sharing. In fact, in 2016 Laursen worked with him USGS Communication and Publication Office staff member Ryan McClymont, to create a 10-minute documentary that allowed the necessary trust to be built so that this strong partnership could continue and this latest video be produced and organized quickly.
Until the day of filming at Moku Ola on the island of Hawaii, the voyage was smooth due to the excellent preparation and planning by the team. The only thing that really bothered the team was the rainy weather, but as soon as everyone arrived on the spot, the light rain and winds calmed down and the sun came out. Even the ocean seemed to be participating with dramatic splashes of waves underscoring the SLR threat. So it almost seemed as if the elements were also taking their step forward.
Tabandera created a comfortable, light-hearted space and provided professional guidance to help everyone feel comfortable. PI-CASC staff member Darcy Yogi also assisted in interviewing superstar partners so that they could speak more naturally rather than on camera. After the interviews were over, the research team proceeded to the SDAV Laboratory at UH Hilo to film some B-roll images of their science at work. In total, the video got an afternoon to be filmed thanks to the extraordinary partners.
Once filming was complete, the final video was produced and quickly edited by Peter Pearsall at the USGS Office of Communications and Publication. Pearsall was an excellent collaborator with the video team, as he regularly shared drafts and constantly included comments. Pearsall used his keen eye to supplement USGS video interviews and seamlessly integrated helicopter footage from the work of Perroy and Kaponos. Pearsall and McClymont were essential to producing and uploading the video to the USGS YouTube channel, where it closes with 5,000 views. This ability to create videos caused a major network expansion indicating a future increase in film capacity for PI-CASC.
Video was limited to a few co-directors, but there is a larger team supporting this fieldwork, including Erica Ta and Hannah Hartmann (UH Hilo students), Eszter Collier and Naia Odachi (geospatial analysts), Steven Colbert (UH Hilo Marine Science), and volcanic helicopters.
Designed to enhance elasticity
Purpose of COP26 Resistance Center is to advance adaptation and support collective resilience in COP26 and beyond, which made it an excellent host for front-line communities and locals who support those events. In the webinar, Doug Beard, Chief of National CASC premiered the video featured PI CASC and another video from CASC of Alaska as he recounted the CASCs’ efforts in supporting field adaptation.
Webinar panelists and special guests created a balanced and authentic discussion on resilience support for vulnerable communities as part of COP26 Adaptation and Loss Day. All speakers showed direct links between the science of adaptation and their applications in supporting policy decisions. Even with the imminent effects of climate change, community leaders in the front line showed strength and shared hopeful solutions. To experience the session yourself, you can view the entire session online here.
I was deeply impressed by the unique balance achieved in this session of agency executives and the high-level expression of experience, along with the broad voices across communities and across the country, said Scott Laursen, co-developer of PI-CASC Manager Climate Corps. . In each case, the voices on the ground demonstrated strength through unity and empathy, between vulnerability and major challenges.
26th centuryconference of the Parties
COP26 is considered the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 and took place from October 31rr until 12 Novemberth in Glasgow, Scotland. Over the 12 days, world leaders gathered with negotiators, government representatives, businesses and citizens committed to developing strategies to address critical climate change needs. This year’s conference called for much more aggressive engagements as the window for effective emissions limitation closes.
This year COP26 took place five years after the Paris Agreements were first set in COP21 of 2015. The agreements were historic achievements as the countries finally agreed to target a global warming limit of 1.5 degrees and make money available for to realize it. To further achieve this goal, countries committed to reducing their emissions and decided that the reduction strategies should be updated every five years. This makes COP26 a crucial year for setting the tone and urgency within a window that narrows quickly to accommodate and soften the ultimate drivers of the effects of climate change and biotic disruptions that continue to grow rapidly globally.
Sources
