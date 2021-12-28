NSW Prime Minister does not regret easing restrictions despite chaos of COVID-19 testing, growing number of cases

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet has defended his handling of the Omicron COVID-19 explosion, saying the state is in a strong position despite growing cases and testing chaos.

Pathology services across NSW have been straining under the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 testing with people standing in line at clinics for hours just to get away.

People have also reported waiting up to six days to get a positive result and at least 900 infected people have also been mistakenly advised to be negative for COVID-19.

The state today reported another 6062 cases of COVID-19.

There are now 557 people being treated for COVID in the hospital, with 60 patients in intensive care.

In a tense 2GB interview, Mr Perrottet stood by the choice to continue with relaxing restrictions on December 15, despite Omicron’s threat to appear in the community just days ago.

The state government in the last four days has implemented some key safe measures against COVID, such as indoor masks and mandatory QR controls in some types of premises.

People in Sydney still face long queues to be tested. ( AAP: Brendon Thorne )

He said it was a “good decision” he would make again.

“We are not really focused on media comments, what we are focused on is looking at the information we have ahead,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The Minister of Health [Brad Hazzard] and we ourselves look at the evidence before us, make the assessment, adjust the parameters where they are and always say, as we open, the number of cases will increase.

“I think New South Wales, despite being in a very strong position. I’m very confident about 2022.”

He said people were “making great sacrifices” and acknowledged that Christmas and summer plans were falling apart.

“But we will get over it. When there are issues that can be resolved, we will resolve them as soon as possible,” he said.

The prime minister said he “assured” that the laboratories would operate at a larger capacity than intended during the Christmas period and discouraged people from appearing unnecessarily swabbed.

Also dramatically shortening isolation periods for healthcare workers who were in close contact, he said about 1,000 employees could return to the front lines.

He also confirmed the purchase of 20 million rapid antigen tests for distribution and said the government intended to buy more.

The NSW Prime Minister said he felt “very sorry” for people like new or expectant mothers who had to endure repeated tests.

A media report this morning said some Sydney hospitals were setting up testing regimens for women in the later stages of pregnancy, with one woman saying she had to take one every three days.

“When I heard those reports this morning, we acted immediately [to] “Make sure there is an immediate change in the system,” he said.

Mr Perrottet said the Queensland government by removing PCR tests as a condition for entering the sunny state would facilitate about a third of the tests being conducted in NSW.

The Government of Queensland announced that it will allow rapid antigen tests for entry from 1 January.

ABC earlier today asked Mr. Hazzard why the blame was being placed on the Queensland government when the 140,000 daily test figures were seen during the Delta eruption.

“The system is exhausted, there are people doing pathology, literally in some cases, in these labs overnight,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The staff is exhausted, there is simply no capacity to have staff walking the lines and asking questions that need to be asked, especially when some of those queues are three and four kilometers long.

“They need to have staff doing vacations.”

