International
China tightens Xi’an blockade as it reports the highest daily Covid-19 cases for a Chinese city since March 2020
Xi’an, an ancient city in northwest Shaanxi province, reported 175 new symptomatic local cases on Tuesday.
Xi’an began testing across the city and placed its 13 million residents under a severe blockade last week, closing schools, public places and transportation in addition to essential services like supermarkets and hospitals. Residents were barred from leaving their homes, except for urgent reasons such as medical emergencies.
The blockade is the largest in China since Wuhan, which closed 11 million people.
As cases continued to rise, Xi’an further tightened blockade measures on Monday, urging all residents to stay home if they are not allowed to go outside for mass testing. Previously, each family was allowed to send a designated person to buy groceries every two days.
On Chinese social media platform Weibo, some Xi’an residents complained on Tuesday that they were running out of food at home.
Under the new rules, university students are required to stay inside their dormitories except in cases of special needs, while staff in supermarkets, convenience stores, logistics centers and markets selling agricultural products must wear N95 face masks. and medical gloves, according to a statement issued by Xi’an Government.
The statement said the authorities would adjust the control measures based on the results of the last round of mass testing.
Authorities began disinfecting the entire city late Sunday, with workers in protective gear and trucks spraying disinfectant on roads, subways, buildings and in the air. Residents were warned to close the windows and not touch any outdoor surfaces and plants.
On Monday evening, 150 military doctors from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force – some experienced in fighting the initial Covid-19 explosion in Wuhan – were sent to Xi’an to help local hospitals, state media reported.
Officials believe the group is linked to an incoming flight from Pakistan on December 4, where at least six passengers were found to have the Delta variant. So far, there have been no reported cases of the Omicron variant in Xi’an.
The city is also a major transportation hub for western China. Its airport has been virtually closed since last week, with all domestic flights canceled.
According to flight tracker VariFlight, 681 flights departing and arriving at Xi’an Airport were canceled on Tuesday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/28/china/xian-lockdown-tightened-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]