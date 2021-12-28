Queues of ‘sunburned, dehydrated’ people as NSW regional cities struggle with COVID-19 PCR tests

Sancia West and her seven-year-old twin daughters are preparing for a long wait for a COVID-19 test in the NSW region, as they were seen by health authorities as close contacts of a positive case.

As daily cases of COVID-19 increase to thousands, a six-hour wait in testing clinics has become the norm in recent days as the state health system is flooded with close contacts, people with symptoms and those in need of a test. to travel interstate.

Rowing out at a testing clinic in Gosford, on the state’s central coast, Dr West said she had asked health workers to prioritize girl Elizabeth, who has autism and intellectual disabilities.

“This is not the kind of health system we aspire to have or expect to have here,” Dr West said.

“If we can get in quickly and hopefully get tested, it will make it easier. I hope the weather stays. “

Sancia West tries to keep her seven-year-old daughters Elizabeth and Audrey having fun while waiting for a PCR test in Gosford. ( Supplied: Sancia West )

But Dr West, who has a doctorate in nursing, is disappointed that these pressures are being experienced almost two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

“It’s something we should not have gotten this far in the pandemic,” she said.

In parts of the NSW region, people are queuing for tests as early as 4 p.m. Some are sleeping in their cars at night.

At Coffs Harbor, on the state’s north middle coast, the main test facility was evacuating people after reaching full capacity Tuesday morning.

Coffs Harbor, a major stop on the Pacific Highway between Brisbane and Sydney, has seen an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests. ( ABC Coffs Coast: Claudia Jambor )

Some drove north to Grafton in an attempt to do a test, said Clarence Valley wife Nicole Lancaster.

She was among those who went to a testing clinic in Grafton before 8:30 a.m. when security began removing people.

“We waited, waited and waited. We were all sunburned, dehydrated,” she said.

“She was an old lady in front of us, she would be about 80 years old, she fainted, staying there for nine hours on a camping bench.

“The staff were great, the security guards were amazing. It’s just a completely hopeless situation.”

The testing clinic at Coffs Harbor started evacuating people after it reached capacity this morning. ( ABC Coffs Coast: Claudia Jambor )

On the south coast of NSW, Jessica Dawson runs a testing clinic at Southeastern Regional Hospital, Bega.

She said most of the tests were done on people planning to travel interstate for vacation.

“About 65 percent are people from the area, who usually travel to Queensland, sometimes to Tasmania,” she said.

South Coast clinics have mostly tested people who want to travel interstate. ( ABC South East NSW: Alex Hargraves )

The rule changes too late for some

With Queensland canceling its five-day PCR test for visitors today, many already in Sunshine State hope they can now enjoy a more relaxing holiday.

But that’s no consolation for people like Julie Purcell, stranded south of the border because of growing pressure on NSW’s healthcare system.

She arrived in Sydney from London on 11 December and hoped to be reunited with her family in Brisbane on 25 December the day her mandatory quarantine period ended.

Julie Purcell was unable to return home to Brisbane for Christmas because her COVID-19 test result lasted almost 100 hours. ( Supplied: Julie Purcell )

On December 23, Ms. Purcell followed up Queensland’s request for a PCR test 72 hours before her flight to Brisbane, but her negative result returned almost 100 hours later, blocking her not qualifying to cross the border. .

“It’s hard to swallow when you travel from London to spend Christmas in Brisbane and it fails,” she said.

She decided to travel by car from Sydney to cross the border, stopping at Port Macquarie where she decided to bypass the queues and pay $ 150 for a private test.

She called on the Queensland government and others across the country to improve cooperation on COVID-19 entry requirements.

“The experience is very unpleasant,” Ms Purcell said.

“I think the planning should have been better in the sense that there are not enough resources in NSW to do the test and get the test back within 72 hours.”

