International
Queues of ‘sunburned, dehydrated’ people as NSW regional cities struggle with COVID-19 PCR tests
Sancia West and her seven-year-old twin daughters are preparing for a long wait for a COVID-19 test in the NSW region, as they were seen by health authorities as close contacts of a positive case.
Main points:
- Test clinics for COVID-19 are overcrowded throughout NSW
- People are in line at cars as early as 4 a.m. and wait up to nine hours
- Calls are growing for Queensland to change border entry requirements
As daily cases of COVID-19 increase to thousands, a six-hour wait in testing clinics has become the norm in recent days as the state health system is flooded with close contacts, people with symptoms and those in need of a test. to travel interstate.
Rowing out at a testing clinic in Gosford, on the state’s central coast, Dr West said she had asked health workers to prioritize girl Elizabeth, who has autism and intellectual disabilities.
“This is not the kind of health system we aspire to have or expect to have here,” Dr West said.
But Dr West, who has a doctorate in nursing, is disappointed that these pressures are being experienced almost two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
“It’s something we should not have gotten this far in the pandemic,” she said.
In parts of the NSW region, people are queuing for tests as early as 4 p.m. Some are sleeping in their cars at night.
At Coffs Harbor, on the state’s north middle coast, the main test facility was evacuating people after reaching full capacity Tuesday morning.
Some drove north to Grafton in an attempt to do a test, said Clarence Valley wife Nicole Lancaster.
She was among those who went to a testing clinic in Grafton before 8:30 a.m. when security began removing people.
“We waited, waited and waited. We were all sunburned, dehydrated,” she said.
“The staff were great, the security guards were amazing. It’s just a completely hopeless situation.”
On the south coast of NSW, Jessica Dawson runs a testing clinic at Southeastern Regional Hospital, Bega.
She said most of the tests were done on people planning to travel interstate for vacation.
“About 65 percent are people from the area, who usually travel to Queensland, sometimes to Tasmania,” she said.
The rule changes too late for some
With Queensland canceling its five-day PCR test for visitors today, many already in Sunshine State hope they can now enjoy a more relaxing holiday.
But that’s no consolation for people like Julie Purcell, stranded south of the border because of growing pressure on NSW’s healthcare system.
She arrived in Sydney from London on 11 December and hoped to be reunited with her family in Brisbane on 25 December the day her mandatory quarantine period ended.
On December 23, Ms. Purcell followed up Queensland’s request for a PCR test 72 hours before her flight to Brisbane, but her negative result returned almost 100 hours later, blocking her not qualifying to cross the border. .
Loading
She decided to travel by car from Sydney to cross the border, stopping at Port Macquarie where she decided to bypass the queues and pay $ 150 for a private test.
She called on the Queensland government and others across the country to improve cooperation on COVID-19 entry requirements.
“The experience is very unpleasant,” Ms Purcell said.
“I think the planning should have been better in the sense that there are not enough resources in NSW to do the test and get the test back within 72 hours.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-28/regional-covid-testing-woes/100728232
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]