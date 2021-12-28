The judge clears the 1955 court file as a pioneer of civil rights





A judge has approved a request to delete the court file of a woman of color, who was arrested after refusing to move in the back of a secluded bus in Alabama in 1955, months before Rosa Parks gained international fame for do the same. A judge accepted the request fromClaudette Colvin, now 82, in a brief court order made public Thursday by a family representative. Parks, a 42-year-old tailor and activist with the NAACP, gained worldwide attention after refusing to give her seat on the bus to a white man on December 1, 1955. Her treatment led to the boycott of the Montgomery bus a year old, who instigated the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the center of national attention and is often regarded as the beginning of the modern civil rights movement. A 15-year-old high school student at the time, Colvin refused to change seats on a secluded Montgomery bus even in front of Parks. A bus driver called police on March 2, 1955, to complain that two black girls were sitting next to two white girls in violation of segregation laws. One of the black girls shifted to the back when questioned, according to a police report, but Colvin refused and was arrested. The case was taken to juvenile court because of Colvins’s age, and records show that a judge found him delinquent and placed him on probation as a state ward pending misconduct. Colvin never received official word that she had completed the trial over the decades that followed, and relatives said they assumed police would arrest her for whatever reason they could. At the time she asked a court in October to clear her record, Colvin said she no longer wanted to be considered a juvenile delinquent. I’m an old woman now. Deleting my data means something to my grandchildren. And that means something to other kids of color, Colvin said at the time in a sworn statement. Now that Juvenile Court Judge Calvin L. Williams has approved the request, Colvin said in a statement that she wants us to move forward and be better. When I think about why I am asking for my name to be cleared by the state, it is because I believe that if this were to happen it would show the growing generation now that progress is possible and things are getting better. It will inspire them to make the world a better place, she said. Colvin never had any other arrests or legal scratches, and she became a plaintiff named in the historic lawsuit that outlawed racial segregation on Montgomerys buses. ___ Reeves is a member of the APs Race and Etnicity team. Connected

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amsterdamnews.com/news/2021/12/27/judge-clears-1955-court-record-of-civil-rights-pioneer/

