Germany wants its Russian pipeline. German allies are not sure it’s a good idea.





Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, did not have to wait long after taking office to inquire about Nord Stream 2. A submarine pipeline from Russia to Germany, the project has sparked outrage in Washington and European capitals at a time when tensions with Moscow is at high levels. Mr Scholzs’s coalition government includes the Green Party, whose members are sharp critics of Nord Stream 2. He surprised many by taking the same stance as his immediate predecessor, Angela Merkel, who defended the pipeline as a venture. business essential to the success of Germany’s industrial base. Nord Stream 2 is a private sector project, the new German chancellor told reporters. The final decision on approving the pipeline, he said, will be made by an agency in Germany, completely non-political. But it is not that simple. With thousands of Russian troops huddled on the border with Ukraine and a threat of possible U.S. sanctions against the pipeline, the future of Nord Stream 2 remains nothing but certain.

Adding to the problem are natural gas prices in Europe, which have broken records in recent weeks because supplies are tight. These prices are rising as half of the remaining six nuclear reactors in Germany are being phased out and winter is set, boosting demand. Nord Stream 2 was initiated in 2015 to help avoid such energy crises, now it seems to be exacerbating them.

Then there are the pressures within Mr. Scholzs’s government, where Green leaders have made remarks that support the European and American push for Germany to use the pipeline as a lever against Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Despite all the controversy, observers believe the $ 11 billion pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas bypassing countries in Russia’s former sphere of influence, will hit the Internet once final regulatory bureaucratic certification passes. German. “I think it will eventually be certified, but there may be conditions related to continued transit access through Ukraine,” said Katya Yafimava, a senior fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. I think politics will play a role, potentially a pretty big one.

As its name suggests, Nord Stream 2 runs alongside the original Nord Stream pipeline, which became operational in 2012. Unlike the older line, Nord Stream 2 is wholly owned by Gazprom, the giant Russian state-owned energy company. . Germany’s European partners are more concerned about a potential loss of billions of dollars in annual transit tariffs for Ukraine and other pipeline countries after Nord Stream 2 goes online. The United States sees the project as a threat to European security, giving Mr Putin an easy way to exert influence over a part of the world where Americans enjoy strategic partnerships.

The United States sees the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the energy security and national security of a significant portion of the Euro-Atlantic community, Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, recently told reporters. Critics in Washington, led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, have repeatedly sought to penalize companies involved in the pipeline project to prevent it from accessing the Internet. The Senate recently agreed to hold a vote in January on Nord Stream sanctions in exchange for Mr. Cruzs who agreed not to block the approval of dozens of President Bidens candidates for the State Department and Treasury Department posts. Russia is the main European supplier of natural gas, but this year import volumes remain lower than average. Analysts said Russia had met the gas volumes agreed in the contracts, but seemed reluctant to offer any further supplies to European customers. This is a critical problem because Europe needs gas. Storage facilities entered the winter with extremely low fuel levels, in part due to increased global demand and a cooling at the beginning of the year and prices have risen. Russia has said it is delivering everything under its contracts, which seems correct, said James Waddell, head of the European gas division at Energy Aspects in London. But what they are not doing is selling supplemental gas in volumes that we have seen in previous years.

Russia may be motivated by its hostility to Ukraine’s leadership. For years Soviet-era pipelines in Ukraine have served as Europe’s main corridor for Russian gas, generating billions in revenue from transit tariffs for the government in Kiev. If Nord Stream 2 were to operate, with its capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, Gazprom would be able to sell additional gas to European customers without having to pay transit tariffs to Ukraine.

For German businesses, the pipeline is needed to ensure a reliable energy flow as the country prepares to shut down the last three nuclear power generators. The issue became even more urgent for Germany as the new government announced its intention to bring forward the eight-year coal exit date, by 2030. Understand Russia’s relations with the West Tensions between the regions are rising and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and make demands. The need is particularly acute in the southern states of Germany, home to industrial giants like BASF chemicals, carmaker Daimler and conglomerate Siemens. Renewable energy from wind turbines is abundant in the north and the government has pledged to speed up the construction of high voltage lines to carry that power to the south, but public resistance has hampered progress. We need a secure supply of gas security, despite all the clear political differences with Russia, said Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries. He urged the new government not to confuse business with politics, noting that Russia began supplying West Germany with natural gas during the Cold War, when the two countries sat on opposite sides of the Iron Curtain. There are issues we can approach together; there are issues where we can work together regardless of points of difference; and there are points where we disagree, Mr Russwurm said, adding that power supply belonged to the first category. At present, the company that owns the pipeline, which is based in Switzerland but wholly owned by Gazprom, is busy setting up a subsidiary in Germany, as required by the German regulator to bring the pipeline in line with Union law. European. Jochen Homann, president of the Federal Network Agency, said this month that he did not expect his agency to give approval before the second half of 2022.

After that, the ball will be passed to Brussels, where officials in the European Commission then have two months which can be extended by another two months to reach their opinion on the pipeline. Although the commission’s decision is not binding, the German regulator is expected to take it into account, which could add several months. The idea of ​​Nord Stream 2 is for it to act as an insurance policy in a time of high gas prices or an energy crisis, said Jacopo Maria Pepe, a researcher in energy infrastructure and climate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. But he warned that while the pipeline ban would send a clear diplomatic message to Russia, it could jeopardize Germany’s position as the strongest power in Europe. It could also cost Berlin the respect it needs from Moscow, as the Germans support Ukraine with diplomatic efforts and economic investment, which was $ 49 billion in 2020. “If we still need gas, we still need Russia,” Pepe said. There is no way to escape this reality.

