Japan, China agree to set up telephone line amid tensions over East China Sea, Taiwan





China’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the telephone line agreement in a statement without giving a date for its implementation.

The agreement, reached during a two-hour video conference between Japan’s Nobuo Kish and China’s Wei Fenghe, comes with their countries in dispute over Taiwan and issues in the East and South China Seas.

The ministers discussed these differences during the meeting, including their competing claims to an uninhabited rocky island chain in the Japanese-controlled East China Sea, but that China claims as its sovereign territory.

China has been increasingly sending government ships, including Coast Guard ships, something that Japan sees as a challenge to its internationally recognized sovereignty over the islands. “Minister Kishi stated that Japan opposes attempts to unilaterally change the status quo through coercion and that Japan has serious concerns against such actions, while noting individual events such as the activities of the People’s Liberation Army and the Coast Guard vessels. of China “, it is said in a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Japan was released after the meeting of the ministers. In a statement after the meeting, China stood by its claims to sovereignty over the islands. “China will resolutely defend its territorial sovereignty and its maritime rights and interests. Both sides must focus on the common interests of bilateral relations and strive to maintain stability in the East China Sea,” a statement said. by the Ministry of Defense. The situation in Taiwan While Senkakus / Diaoyus have been at the center of Japan-China tensions for years, Tokyo is showing growing concern about the situation around Taiwan, the self-governing island 200 kilometers (124 miles) off China’s east coast, but only 110 kilometers ( 68 miles) from the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni in Okinawa prefecture. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the nationalists withdrew to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese Civil War more than 70 years ago. Taiwan is now a thriving democracy, but the mainland Chinese Communist Party continues to see the island as an integral part of its territory – despite never controlling it. Japan, which controlled Taiwan from 1895 until the end of World War II, sees the island as a hub for its national security. When Tokyo published its annual white defense letter in July, it contained its strongest language ever for Taiwan, saying “stabilizing the situation around Taiwan is important for Japan’s security.” At the time, Kishi said she should be monitored with “a sense of crisis”. In an interview with CNN in September, he gave details. “What is happening in Taiwan is directly related to Japan,” he said, noting that the island stands on his country’s “energy-saving leash.” “Ninety percent of the energy used by Japan is imported through areas around Taiwan,” Kishi said. In his meeting with Wei on Monday, Kishi “stated that peace and stability along the Taiwan Strait are extremely important for the security of Japan, as well as the stability of the international community,” the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement. Kishi also expanded that language to cover the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost the entire 1.3 million square miles of waterway as sovereign territory and over the past few years has built military fortifications on several islands. But special islands and waters in the South China Sea are claimed by several states and islands that surround it, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Taiwan. Beijing has disrupted commercial activity such as fishing or exploring for minerals from some of these countries, as it owns the territory it claims has belonged to China for hundreds of years. New Chinese laws Earlier this year, China enacted new laws to enforce its claims to the South China Sea, including a requirement that a number of foreign ships be required to provide detailed information to Chinese authorities on entry into ” Chinese territorial waters “. This followed a law introduced in February that allows Chinese Coast Guard to use weapons to protect China’s national sovereignty, an action previously reserved for People’s Liberation Army units. Kishi told Wei on Monday that “Japan strongly opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and any action that raises tensions over the South China Sea issue,” specifically citing the new Coast Guard law. , according to the Ministry of Defense of Japan. The Japanese defense chief also expressed concern about China’s military rise, which has seen the PLA Navy become the largest in the world in recent years. But Japan has also increased its defense budget, including adding $ 6.75 billion in November to its already record annual military spending in a hurry to strengthen air and naval defense. Tokyo has also developed a defense complex over the years in the face of challenges from China and North Korea, including the purchase of US-designed F-35 fighter jets and the conversion of so-called helicopter destroyers into aircraft carriers, giving Tokyo that type of warship. for the first time since World War II.

