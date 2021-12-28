Fauci says the US should consider the vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press conference at the James S. Brady Press Conference Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The federal government should consider seeking the Covid-19 vaccine for domestic flights, the country’s leading infectious disease expert said Monday.

“When you make vaccinations a requirement, it’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” said Drs. Anthony Fauci in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think this is something that needs to be taken seriously.”

There is no indication at this point that a vaccine mandate is underway for flights to the US. When asked on MSNBC, Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Officer, declined to say whether he made the recommendation to President Joe Biden.

The White House, when asked for comment, referred to CNBC Biden’s statement to ABC News Last week, “It has been considered,” Biden said, “but the recommendation I have received is not necessary.”

Meanwhile, the travel industry, expressed opposition to a vaccine mandate for domestic travel when Fauci made a similar suggestion in September.

Already, American passengers must wear masks to board the aircraft and wear them throughout the duration of the flight, except when eating or drinking.

International travelers must also show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test in order to board a flight to the U.S. as well as wear a mask.