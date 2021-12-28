India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity





Calcutta (AFP) India has moved to cut off foreign funding for a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics describe as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government.

The Charity Missionaries was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Calcutta. She won the Nobel Peace Prize and was later canonized. Her organization runs shelters all over India. According to the Hindu daily, it received about $ 750 million from abroad in the 2020-21 financial year. The Indian Home Office said that on December 25 – Christmas Day – the renewal of the charity license to receive funding from abroad was “rejected”. The statement issued Monday said the reason was “non-compliance with eligibility requirements” under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act after “negative inputs were observed”, without giving further details. Dominic Gomes, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Calcutta, said the announcement was “a cruel Christmas present for the poorest of the poor.” The news came two weeks after police in Gujarat, the state of origin of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began investigating the charity for allegedly “forcibly converting” Hindus to Christianity – a regular charge by members of India’s hardline religion. . Activists say religious minorities in India have faced rising levels of discrimination and violence since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. In 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom listed India as a “country of particular concern” for the first time since 2004. The Modi government refuses to have a radical “Hindutva” (Hindu hegemony) agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights. The Government of India has also increased in recent years pressure on non-governmental organizations receiving foreign funding, including rights groups. The Charity Missionaries said in a statement that it had instructed its centers not to use any foreign currency accounts “until the issue is resolved”. The organization, however, dismissed reports that its bank accounts had been frozen. 2021 AFP

