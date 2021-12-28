International news that caught everyone’s attention

Image source: India TV

The international news of 2021 that caught everyone’s attention

Reflexes Afghanistan remains the hottest topic on Google since the beginning of August

In early 021, the Capitol of the United States of America became the center of attention.

“Black mushrooms” are still the most talked about topic of 2021

New Delhi: There is not much time left until the end of 2021. This year also passed under the shadow of the Corona, but in addition to the Corona, many important incidents took place in the country that are forever recorded in history and people will always remember these events. Looking back, this year there were many topics of this kind that were much debated throughout the year, and on which people remained obsessed.

In 2021 some good things happened and some very bad ones. Some personalities and some controversies caught everyone’s attention. So let’s show you these 2021 figures that everyone is interested in reading.

Well-read news from Afghanistan –

Image source: PTI

Well-read news from Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been a hot topic on Google since the beginning of August. Since the Taliban invaded the country on August 15, people have gathered more and more information about it. Afghanistan is currently the most searched topic on Google Trends than ever before. After the withdrawal of American forces, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. After that, the era of migration that began in Afghanistan does not stop even today. People from all over the world have shown great interest in learning more and more about it. The Taliban want to get the global seal of approval for their power, but that has not yet happened.

When Donald Trump supporters were burned at the US Capitol.

Image source: AP

When Donald Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

In early 2021, the American capital of the United States became the center of attention. Supporters of US President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building, killing one woman and injuring several others. Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building as both houses of Congress discussed and formally confirmed Joe Biden’s election victory. It was the first time in 300 years of American history that a losing president refused to concede defeat, and his supporters violently surrounded the United States Capitol. This news spread with fire all over the world and people read it a lot.

How to register for the COVID vaccine

Image source: AP

How to register for the COVID vaccine

The country and the world have been battling the corona epidemic for a long time. There has been a lot of vigilance among people this year about the corona virus. People showed great interest in staying safe from it. This year, people have asked more about ‘How to register for the COVID vaccine’ and it tops the list for 2021. This search was most often done in the weeks between February 26 and February 5 and between April. May 25 and 1.

Trend towards Dogecoin-

Image source: PTI

Dogecoin leaning towards

You must have heard a lot about cryptocurrencies. Its future in India is not certain at the moment, but it is very fashionable in other countries like America. According to research, Dogecoin is one of the most sought after cryptocurrencies by Google in the US An analysis of Google Trends data shows that Dogecoin was the largest investor in 23 states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey. People’s interest in Dogecoin is more than Bitcoin and Ether.

Black fungi are detected more than crown-

Image source: India TV

Black mushrooms revealed more than crowns

‘Black mushroom’ remained the most talked about topic of 2021. People searched for black mushrooms. Black fungus is medically called mucormycosis, which is a rare but serious infection. In June, cases of black fungi began to grow rapidly, so people were scared. During this, people made information available about it from Google. Cases of ‘black fungus’ were also seen in patients during this period, raising concerns about infectious disease. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black mold is a fungal infection caused by a group of fungi called fungi and affects people who have health problems or who take more medicine or germs whose bodies are infected. And reduce the ability to fight. disease.

When there was a drought in Kenya-

Image source: AP

When there was a drought in Kenya

The year 2021 turned out to be very rare for Kenya. The news of the drought here shook the whole world. The drought in Kenya is so severe that hundreds of wildlife are dying, while farmers say they have lost 70% of their livestock. In view of these conditions, the Kenyan government declared the drought in 10 of its 47 countries a national disaster. Much of northern Kenya has received less than 30 percent of normal rainfall since September, causing a severe drought in the region, Al Jazeera reported. Lack of rainfall has exacerbated the lack of food and water in the area, threatening wildlife as well as farmers and their livestock.

Dispute between Israel and Palestine

Image source: PTI

Dispute between Israel and Palestine

Israel and Palestine are two such countries, whose dispute has long been heated. There have been many agreements between the two countries to establish peace and end disputes, but the outcome turned out to be nothing special. The Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine remains a country that has been in conflict for many years. Both Israel and Palestine have sought to exercise their authority over the Gaza Strip. This is a controversy on which the eyes of the whole world are fixed. There has long been a difference of opinion between them. Even in 2021, all this controversy caught people’s attention.

Kamala Harris got a lot of love

Image source: PTI

Kamala Harris has a lot of love

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first American woman to briefly assume presidential powers. Harris, 57, was given the presidency for 85 minutes. These powers actually went to President Joe Biden during his regular medical examination. Harris, the first woman in America, the first woman of color and the first vice president of South Asia, has engraved her name in golden words in the pages of history upon assuming the presidency. For this achievement he received much love not only in America but all over the world and people gathered a lot of information about him.

Malala Yousafzai attracted attention.

Image source: SOCIA MEDIA

Malala Yousafzai attracts attention

People searched a lot for Malala Yousafzai in 2021. People gathered a lot of information about her. Malala said in an interview with Vogue magazine that she still does not understand why people should get married. Why can not it just be a partnership if you want a person in your life, what do you need to sign marriage papers? After which she was very troll. Malala Yousafzai received the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. In 2012, Taliban extremists in northwestern Pakistan shot her in the head in defense of girls’ basic right to education. However, showing his bravery, he won the battle of life. Malala also recently raised her voice against Taliban brutality in Afghanistan. Their marriage became the topic of discussion in 2021. People became very interested in their marriage.

The topic of Pegasus was under discussion.

Image source: SOCIAL NETWORKS

The topic of Pegasus has been under discussion

The Pegasus theme has been the subject of much debate around the world. In this, about 300 Indians were potential targets of espionage through Pegasus software. Pegasus was allegedly used to spy on the phones of various journalists, social activists, politicians, ministers and government officials using software from the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group. As soon as this news came, people gathered information about what Pegasis is? Who operates it, people have asked a lot of those questions. Pegasus is the name of the spyware. Because it is spyware, it is also called spyware. It is made by the Israeli software company NSO Group. Worldwide, more than 50,000 phones have been attacked through this.