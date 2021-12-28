Russia orders closure of human rights group Memorial | News | DW

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the country’s most prominent NGOs.

The organization faced charges under the country’s controversial NGO laws, which require externally funded groups to clearly mark all their material as issued by “a foreign agent.”

However, opposition groups believe the Memorial sparked government anger by gathering information on millions killed by the state under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Dozens of people gathered in low temperatures to support the Memorial in front of the Supreme Court building in Moscow. Supporters chanted “Shame!” on the occasion of the hearing of the judgment. The group posted on Twitter images of police taking a protester with them.

“The false image of the USSR”

Addressing the Supreme Court, prosecutor Alexei Zhafyarov said Memorial International was distorting history.

“It is clear that the Memorial creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state by speculating on the topic of political repression of the 20th century,” Zhafyarov said during Tuesday’s hearing.

He claimed that the extensive lists of victims of Stalinist repression, compiled by Memorial International, also contained “bloody Nazi offenders of Soviet citizens in their hands”.

“That is why we, the descendants of the victors of World War II, are obliged to look at the efforts to rehabilitate the traitors and Nazi collaborators,” he said.

Prosecutors allege that the organization is not only hiding “the fact of fulfilling the role of foreign agent”, but is also trying to influence government policy and public opinion.

Navalny’s case has been highlighted by Memorial activists

Memorial is the oldest human rights watchdog in Russia. It was founded in 1987, four years before the end of the Soviet Union, with Soviet dissident and Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov serving as its chairman. It now consists of two legal entities, Memorial International, which deals with Soviet-era crimes, and the Memorial Center for Human Rights, which deals with political prisoners in modern Russia. The latter also speaks in favor of Alexei Navalny and other opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian prosecutors are also seeking the ban on the Center for Human Rights. The decision in that process is expected on Wednesday. This week, Memorial representative and Gulag historian Yuri Dmitriev was sentenced to 15 years in a criminal colony for allegedly abusing his adopted daughter.

The crimes of the Stalin era as a painful point of the state

Many see the push to ban the Memorial as an attempt to end the era of political freedoms launched by Mikhail Gorbachev in the late 1980s.

Moscow-based journalist Felix Light told DW that Memorial’s activity “disturbed” many parts of Russia’s modern political establishment and “certainly the Russian security services who are very, very influential in the current Russian government.”

“What we saw today from prosecutors speaking in the Supreme Court was almost an indictment of these attempts to commemorate Stalinist crimes,” he said. “Prosecutors argued that the Russians should not pay attention to these crimes, should not be ashamed and should enjoy the legacy of victory in World War II.”

The head of Memorial International challenged after the ban

Memorial International chairman Jan Raczynski told the Interfax news agency that his organization would continue to operate until all complaints against the ban were exhausted.

“Prosecutors are not able to stop the work of the Memorial,” he said, noting that “there have been many people who identify with the Memorial but do not belong to any organization.”

“Memorial are not the only two organizations that are currently targeted. There are many others, which are not listed as foreign agents,” he said.

Support from Gorbachev

Putin himself criticized the Memorial for protection on behalf of “terrorist and extremist organizations” and noted errors in their records.

On the other hand, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev spoke in favor of the organization last month, saying that continuing its operation was beneficial to the state.

“The activity of the Memorial has always been aimed at restoring historical justice, preserving the memory of hundreds of thousands of victims, preventing similar events in the present and the future,” Gorbachev said in a joint statement with another Nobel Prize winner. Peace Dmitry Muratov.

