India bans Mother Teresa charity from receiving funding from abroad | Mother Teresa





The Indian government has blocked Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving funding from abroad, just days after she faced a police investigation for hurting Hindu religious sentiments amid growing intolerance towards Christians in India. The Charity Missionaries, which was founded by Mother Teresa in 1950 and runs a network of shelters across India run by nuns to help the poor, was denied licenses to continue receiving funding from abroad, cutting off the charity from vital resources. The Interior Ministry, which made the decision on Christmas day, said it had encountered conflicting inputs while reviewing the application. The rejection of the application comes less than two weeks after Hindu extremists accused the charity of carrying out forced conversions of Hindus to Christianity at a girls’ home she runs in Vadodara in Gujarat state. The accusations, which the charity vehemently denies, were that the charity was enticing poor young Hindu women to become Christians by forcing them to read Christian texts and participate in Christian prayers. The institution has been involved in activities to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus deliberately and with bitterness, according to a report submitted to the police. The girls inside the Girls’ House are being tempted to adopt Christianity by making them carry the cross around their necks and also by placing the Bible on the storage table used by the girls in order to force them to read the Bible. attempted crime to force religious conversion on girls. A spokesman for the Charity Missionaries denied the allegations. We have not converted anyone or forced anyone to marry in the Christian faith, he said. The accusation comes amid a wave of intolerance and anti-Christian violence that has spread across India, with right-wing Hindu nationalist groups accusing Christians of forcing Hindus to convert against their will, or through bribery. Christian pastors have been attacked and church services have been violently disrupted in recent months as anti-Christian hysteria escalated, and over Christmas there was an unprecedented wave of attacks against the Christian community, including the vandalism of a statue of Jesus Christ. The refusal by the government, led by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP), to grant a new license to Mother Teresa charity has been seen by many as an indication of a growing hostility towards Christian organizations operating in India. In recent years, the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has put a tight grip on NGOs receiving foreign funding, especially those that have been critical of the government, and both Greenpeace and Amnesty International are among those who have had their accounts frozen by the government. In a statement Monday, the Charity Missionaries confirmed that its renewal application had been rejected and that it would not operate any foreign funding accounts until the issue was resolved.

