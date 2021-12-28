The International Memorial rights group was shut down by a Russian court





Memorial International studies historical abuses by the former Soviet Union and, according to its website, aims to bring to light the truth about its victims and provide support for their families. The group’s lawyer, Tatiana Glushkova, confirmed the decision to CNN and said the group would appeal the decision.

“The real reason for closing the Memorial is that the prosecutor’s office does not like the work of the Memorial for the rehabilitation of victims of Soviet terror,” Glushkova told CNN.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has demanded that Memorial International be liquidated in November.

The group was accused of persistent violations of the law for failing to mark all its publications with a mandatory “foreign agent” warning. The Ministry of Justice had designated the group a foreign agent in 2016, using a law targeting organizations receiving international funding.

Videos posted on social media showed Memorial supporters shouting, “Shame, shame!” in the corridors of the court and at the entrance of the building immediately after the decision. Representatives of the Memorial argued that there was no legal basis for closing the group, and critics say the Russian government targeted the Memorial for political reasons. Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov was one of the group’s original founders and the first honorary chairman of the Memorial Society. Memorial International’s sister organization, the Memorial Center for Human Rights, is facing a similar challenge. Prosecutors in Moscow accused the group of justifying terrorism and extremism in its publications. A case for its closure is before the Moscow City Court and the next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. The Memorial Center for Human Rights is a special legal entity that focuses on oppression in modern Russia. She was labeled a foreign agent in 2014, according to Human Rights Watch. The decision of the Supreme Court was not unexpected. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech earlier this month, accused Memorial of supporting groups that are blacklisted as “terrorist and extremist organizations.” “His violations were flagrant,” he said. However, Putin added that Memorial was “unquestionably” one of Russia’s most “reputable” NGOs. Democratic and human rights groups have been targeted for years under Putin’s authoritarian regime. Thousands of protesters were arrested earlier this year for participating in several demonstrations in support of Alexey Navalny, the country’s most prominent opposition to Putin. Demonstrations during the first months of 2021 were met with a severe crackdown by police, including widespread arrests and an alleged disproportionate use of force. But experts worry that the closure of the Memorial could be a worse vanguard for any group that opposes the Kremlin. “It is difficult to overestimate the urgency of ensuring that the two Memorial entities can continue their crucial work to protect human rights,” several human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, wrote in a letter to openly published in early December. “The memorial is at the heart of Russian civil society, and by targeting it, the authorities hope to destroy Russian civil society in general.” Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said in a statement earlier this month that the dissolution of the Memorial would be “a new low for human rights defenders in Russia “. “Just as its creation marked the beginning of the opening in Russia, its closure could signal the end of this period,” Lawlor said. “Their critique of historical and contemporary human rights abuses has made them for many years the target of a government that is increasingly reducing the space for public debate.”

