Cameroon: Release of students sentenced to 10 years for joking with Boko Haram is a great relief





Following the release of three Cameroonian students sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison for sharing a sarcastic text message referring to Boko Haram, Samira Daoud, Director of Amnesty International in West and Central Africa, said: The release of Fomusoh Ivo Feh, Afuh Nivelle Nfor and Azah Levis Gob, three young men who were absurdly punished for simply sharing a joke on their cell phones is a great relief. We are pleased that they were released over the weekend and finally managed to reunite with their families after seven long years behind bars. Samira Daoud, Amnesty International Director for West and Central Africa All those who have campaigned tirelessly for their release, including the more than 300,000 people around the globe who wrote to President Paul Biya in 2016 urging him to end this injustice, were also pleased. who were finally released. These three students who exercised only the right to freedom of expression should never have been arrested. The Cameroonian authorities must protect human rights and ensure that all people can speak freely without fear of retaliation.

Background

Fomusoh Ivo Feh, Afuh Nivelle Nfor and Azah Levis Gob, three students who were sentenced to 10 years in prison on November 2, 2016 by a military court which convicted them of failing to disclose information related to terrorism, have been released from prison. Weekend. This comes after the Supreme Court decision of 16 December 2021 to reduce their sentence from 10 to five years in prison, which they have already served. According to their lawyer, Victorine Chantal Edzengte, the Court upheld the allegations of non-disclosure of terrorism-related information against them, but overturned the 10-year sentence. In December 2014, Fomusoh Ivo Feh received a message from a friend saying: Boko Haram recruits young people aged 14 and over. Conditions for recruitment: 4 courses in GCE, including religion. The message from his friends was intended as a comment on the difficulty of finding a good job without being highly qualified joking that even the Boko Haram armed group will not recruit you without good exam results. Ivo forwarded the message to Afuh Nivelle Nfor, who sent it to Azah Levis Gob. One of their teachers saw the text after confiscating the phone and telling the police. Ivo and his friends were all arrested. They were transferred to prison in Yaound on January 14, 2015. Amnesty International campaigned for their release and over 310,000 people around the globe, including former Cameroonian football striker Patrick Mboma, wrote to President Paul Biya.

