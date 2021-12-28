Canada exceeds 2 million cases with COVID-19 while Omicron variant continues to grow – National





With Canada registering more than two million total cases of COVID-19, there are growing concerns about how provincial health systems will cope with an expected increase in cases after the holidays. President of the Canadian Federation of Nurses’ Unions Linda Silas said its members are preparing for the “big lump” usually seen two weeks after exposure to the virus. She added that there are concerns that the hospital may be overloaded with new cases as a result of the holiday rallies and the highly transmitted Omicron variant. Some provinces reported record high numbers of daily cases over the Christmas weekend. Quebec reported 8,231 cases, and Health Minister Christian Dube urged people to reduce contact as hospital admissions increased by more than 140 over a four-day period. Dube posted on Twitter that 320 people were admitted to the hospital while 179 were released between December 22 and 26. On Monday, the Montreal executive committee renewed the local state of emergency that was declared on December 21 for another five days. The story goes down the ad Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant Manitoba announced new public health restrictions Monday after recording eight new COVID-19-related deaths and 2,154 cases over a three-day period. As of 12:01 a.m., indoor and outdoor gatherings are now limited to 50 percent of the venue capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Trends ‘Come From Away’ closes forever in Toronto

The Toronto health care worker was not allowed to stay, she could be deported because she had a child The new restrictions are also in effect in New Brunswick, where the province announced it would set a 50 percent capacity limit on restaurants, shops, bars, gyms and other institutions as officials reported 639 new cases of COVID-19 during a three day period.















COVID-19: More and more important masks as the Omicron variant spreads





Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador reported a record 357 infections in the last three days, while Prince Edward Island reported 156 cases over the same period. Nova Scotia recorded 581 cases of COVID-19, including an explosion at the Halifax Nursing Home of the Queen Elizabeth II Center for Health Sciences. The story goes down the ad Also Monday, Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a rapid test. He wrote on Twitter that he would remain in isolation and continue to follow public health guidelines, but did not share any details about his health condition or where he might have been infected with the virus. View link » <br />

