Australia’s lab Covid mistakenly tells hundreds of hundreds that tested negative





Days after a clinic in Sydney, Australia, mistakenly told 400 people they had tested negative for the virus when, in fact, they tested positive, the lab announced on Tuesday that another 486 people who had previously submitted negative results were also positive. The news comes as pathology clinics and hospitals across Australia were battling high demand for coronavirus testing and amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Australia. On Monday, the number of new daily cases rose above 10,000 for the first time and officials recorded the first deaths related to the Omicron variant. It was a man in his 80s in New South Wales who had received two doses of the vaccine and had health problems. state authorities tha. SydPath, St. Patrick’s Hospital pathology service Vincents in Sydney, the country’s most populous city, said on Christmas night he mistakenly told 400 people with a positive coronavirus that they had tested negative.

Over the next two days, the lab rushed to contact those affected and identified 995 other people who had been told they were negative even though their results had not yet been determined. SydPath said the mixing was caused by an error in data processing made when the lab changed the method of communicating negative test results to combat the large increase in test volume. The error occurred at a time of unprecedented Covid testing activity, the clinic said, adding that its staff members, as with other pathology teams in New South Wales, were working around the clock to respond. On Tuesday, the clinic said it would reduce the number of tests it processed to maintain its quality and stop accepting residents requesting a test for travel purposes only.

Pathology clinics and hospitals in Australia are facing high demand for Covid tests. Tens of thousands of people line up every day, either identified as close contacts of those with infections or because they require a negative PCR test to travel interstate.

Some residents in the states of New South Wales and Victoria have reported that they have left busy testing centers, or have to wait up to five days to get their results. Queensland and Tasmania require travelers heading to states to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. The governments of New South Wales and Victoria have criticized the request, saying it is tightening their states’ testing capabilities. Australia reported a record 10,196 daily cases on Monday, an increase of 379 per cent in the last 14 days, according to government statistics and The New York Timess coronavirus tracker. Most of these cases were in New South Wales, which reported 6,324. “We will expect everyone in New South Wales to get Omicron at some point,”‘s state health minister Brad Hazzard told a news conference on Sunday. He warned residents not to call an ambulance or go to the hospital unless they have severe symptoms due to high pressure on the health care system.

