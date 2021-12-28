New Year to Bring New Leadership to Louisville International Center – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville





Edgardo Mansilla has run the Americana Community Center, a grassroots organization that has served Louisville’s immigrant and refugee communities for nearly three decades. On December 31, he will step down as CEO. The center was established in 1990 in response to Louisville’s growing international population. Mansilla said this country is presented as the land of opportunity, but this is not always the case for international residents who either emigrate or seek refuge in the US and for low-income residents who have been here all their lives. It’s like, Oh, you can get up from the floor and go because this is the place of opportunity. The place of opportunities when you have some benefits, like access to good public schools, good food, Mansilla said. The Americana Community Center strives to fill systemic gaps sources, how to help residents navigate government processes, and provide services such as family education, workforce development opportunities, and housing counseling. It also aims to help residents get used to their new environments while still embracing their multicultural origins. Mansilla said the organization works to foster a sense of belonging through family events, extracurricular activities and a plot 130 community gardenbehind the center. There, locals from all over the world grow all kinds of produce, including some from their home countries. Mansilla said three principles have guided the way he has run the Americana Community Center over the 28 years he has been there: human dignity, social justice, and holistic services. He added that the long-term success of organizations has come from prioritizing those they serve and shaping decision-making processes about their needs. The moment Americana stops [listening] for its participants, it is the moment we have to close the doors of the center. Because we are no longer a grassroots organization, we have become an institution, Mansilla said. The leadership of Americana Community Centers is expected to announce the new executive director in 2022. Mansilla said he plans to stay and help his successor move into the new role. Discovery: Edgardo Mansilla is a member of the Louisville Public Media Community Advisory Board (CAB), which provides feedback on our station services. CAB does not approve any administrative or editorial decision.



