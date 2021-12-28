International
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity Philanthropy News
India has moved to cut off foreign funding for a charity set up by Mother Teresa, saying the Catholic organization did not meet the requirements under local law, giving a blow to one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday that the Charity Missionary (MoC) application to renew a license that allows it to receive funding from abroad was rejected at Christmas.
The statement said the reason was the non-compliance with the eligibility requirements under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) after negative inputs were observed, without giving further details.
The move came after several right-wing Hindu groups disrupted Christmas Mass in parts of India over the weekend, including in the Modis parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s most populous state, where local elections will be held early next year.
The hardline Hindu outfits associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP)’s Party have repeatedly accused MK of leading religious conversion programs under the guise of charity by offering poor Hindus and tribal communities money, free education and housing.
Earlier Monday, West Bengal’s prime minister, Mamata Banerjee, sparked outrage when she posted on Twitter that the government had frozen the charity’s bank accounts.
Shocked to hear that (at) Christmas, the Ministry of the Union Set Up ALL BANK ACCOUNTS OF MOTHER THERESA CHARITY MISSIONS IN INDIA! wrote Banerjee, an opposition leader and vocal critic of the Modi government.
22,000 patients and their staff have been left without food and medicine. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts should not be compromised.
The West Bengal-based charity said later in a statement that the government had not frozen its accounts, but added that its FCRA renewal application had not been approved.
Therefore we have asked our centers not to operate any of the accounts (foreign contributions) until the issue is resolved, it says.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the Charity Missionaries in 1950. The charity has more than 3,000 nuns worldwide who run inns, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children.
Vicar General Dominic Gomes of the Archdiocese of Calcutta said the freezing of West Bengal’s accounts was a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor.
Hate attacks on Christmas weekend
Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched hate attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.
Earlier this month, MK found herself under investigation in the state of Modis, Gujarat, after complaints that girls in her shelters were forced to read the Bible and recite Christian prayers. The charity denied the allegations.
Christians and other critics have said that the justification for preventing conversions is false, and note that Christians represent only 2.3 percent of India with 1.37 billion people, while Hindus are the vast majority, making up almost 80 percent of countries with 1.3 billion inhabitants.
Al Jazeera’s Pavni Mittal, reporting from New Delhi, said Christmas celebrations were disrupted over the weekend and last week, including the vandalism of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ in Ambala in Haryana, a northern Hindu-ruled state nationalist BJP.
Last Christmas, a statue of Jesus Christ was vandalized in northern India and other parts of the country as well. Churches reported that Hindu crowds entered and interrupted their services, she said as she covered a protest against religious attacks in the capital.
Mittal said a crowd burned a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday. Local media reports said the incident took place outside a church in Varanasi, the parliamentary district of Modis and one of the holiest cities of Hinduism.
Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told the Reuters news agency he saw about two dozen people burning Santa Claus.
On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar in the northeastern state of Assam after men claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal, a far-right group with close ties to the BJP, stormed a church, reported NDTV news channel.
Some Indian states have enacted or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of religion and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.
Elias Vaz, national vice president of the Catholic Union of All India, condemned the recent incidents.
India’s power is in its diversity and the people who did it at Christmas are the real anti-nationals, Vaz said.
