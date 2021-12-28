China unveils general rules for foreign IPOs in Didis Wake

(Bloomberg) – China has unveiled comprehensive regulations governing overseas share sales by domestic firms, taking one of its biggest steps to tighten control over international debuts following Didi Global Inc.’s controversial listing.

The regulations, issued by the country’s securities watchdog, the trade ministry and the main economic planning agency over the past week, cast more uncertainty over the prospects for initial overseas public offering that had remained virtually unchecked for two decades. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell 1.1% overnight, despite another all-time high for U.S. stocks, while the Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 1.6% in Hong Kong trading on Tuesday, dragged by losses at Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan.

Chinese firms in industries banned from foreign investment will have to seek a waiver from a negative listing before continuing to sell shares, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Monday. Foreign investors in such companies will be barred from participating in the management and their total ownership will be limited to 30%, with a single investor not holding more than 10%, according to the updated list entering effective January 1st.

Meanwhile, China Securities Regulatory Commission proposed on Friday that all Chinese companies seeking IPOs and additional stock sales abroad will have to register with the securities regulator. Any company whose listing may pose a threat to national security will be barred from proceeding.

The repair represents a major step taken by Beijing to tighten control over overseas listings, as travel giant Didi continued with his initial public offering in New York, despite regulatory concerns over the security of his data. While regulators did not ban IPOs from companies using the so-called Variable Interest Entities (VIE) structure, the new rules will make the process more difficult and costly.

This means that Chinese firms seeking to list abroad through VIEs may need to complete the compliance procedure with the ministries of trade and economic planning, in addition to a cyber security review, before obtaining permission under the registration process. proposed by the CSRC, said Winston Ma, assistant professor at NYU. Faculty of Law and author of The Digital War – How Chinas Tech Power Shapes Future of AI, Blockchain and Cyberspace.

New decrees on VIEs and listings show that China’s efforts to curb its massive internet sector are not diminishing. After hitting areas from e-commerce to fintech, after-school education, games and online content, Beijing’s attention has turned to the risks posed by technology startups as they seek access to foreign capital in an effort to expanded. In addition to the new rules for VIEs, regulators had previously proposed that firms with at least one million users undergo a cyber security review before going public.

The Ministry of Commerce, as the law enforcement agency related to foreign investment and the main ministry for the existing VIE rule issued a decade ago, could emerge as an important regulator for Chinese VIEs seeking offshore IPOs. , said Ma.

VIEs have been a constant concern for global investors. Pioneers of Sina Corp. and its investment bankers during a 2000 IPO, regulators have just begun to acknowledge their existence in a series of new declarations and rules over the past year, though it is still unclear whether Beijing deems them legal.

However, VIEs have enabled Chinese companies to circumvent the rules for foreign investment in sensitive sectors, including the internet industry. Through the structures, a Chinese firm can transfer profits to an offshore entity – registered in countries such as the Cayman Islands or the British Virgin Islands – with shares that foreign investors can subsequently own. New rules can now make them less important as any indirect listing will be overseen as well.

The requirements apply to new stock listings and do not affect the foreign ownership of companies already listed overseas, according to the Ministry of Commerce and the NDRC.

Companies using the VIE structure will be allowed to pursue IPOs overseas once they meet compliance requirements, the securities regulator said on Friday, without giving further details. Foreign securities firms guaranteeing the sale of shares of Chinese firms overseas are required to register with the CSRC and submit an annual report on businesses.

This could create new compliance challenges for foreign entrepreneurs, as they may need to follow Chinese rules once they register with the CSRC, Ma said.

All of this is part of a year-long campaign to curb the staggering growth of China’s internet sector and what Beijing has called a reckless expansion of private equity. Restraining VIEs from foreign listings would close a gap that has been used for two decades by tech giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent to circumvent restrictions on foreign investment and to list offshore.

Days after the $ 4.4 billion Didis mega IPO, China shocked investors in July by announcing it was investigating the company and ordered its services removed from Chinese app stores, blocking shares of shipping firms. Didi said earlier this month that she would remove her US deposit stocks from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

Didis shares fell 5.4% in U.S. trading on Monday after the Financial Times reported that the firm has banned current and former employees from selling their shares indefinitely.

The lack of clarity in listing rules has hampered the ability of beginners and their marquet investors to make money in their growth. Following the successful debut of companies like Kuaishou Technology earlier this year, several startups expected to hit the market have scrapped or canceled their listing plans.

Ximalaya Inc. podcast app and the Xiaohongshu lifestyle platform were among the companies that had abandoned their preparations to sell shares in the US, while ByteDance Ltd., the owner of the hit apps TikTok and Douyin which is the world’s most valuable startup, has sought to shut down fires. speculation of its listing plans.

The increased scrutiny by Chinese regulators has been echoed by their American counterparts. The Securities and Exchange Commission this month announced its final plan to implement a new law mandating foreign companies to open their books to U.S. control or risk leaving the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq within three years. China and Hong Kong are the only two jurisdictions that refuse to allow inspections despite Washington requiring them to do so since 2002.

For companies seeking to list under the VIE structure, stricter oversight could influence their decision to choose listing destinations, said Xia Hailong, a lawyer with Shanghai-based law firm Shenlun.

They had no obstacles to listing overseas, but now they will surely face a much tougher scrutiny and the road to IPOs overseas will be much more difficult, Xia said.

