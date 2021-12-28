British Colombians seek to avoid travel, control neighbors in cold weather

British Colombians in many parts of the province are being asked to avoid non-essential trips on Monday and dress for the weather if they have to be outside as temperatures continue to fall.

Environment Canada has placed most of the coast, inland and lower continent in warnings of extreme cold or the Arctic outbreak, with wind chimes ranging from minus 20 to below minus 50.

Extreme temperatures are forecast for Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, Williston, McGregor, Pine Pass, Chilcotin, Peace River and Cariboo, including Quesnel, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako.

Read more: BC prepares for extreme cold, close to record levels expected in Vancouver Metro

A slightly warmer air mass is expected to arrive later Monday, but Environment Canada is urging residents to check on elderly family members, friends and neighbors because of the high risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

The story goes down the ad

“Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as extra blankets and jump cables,” it says. “If it’s too cold for you to stand outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stand outside.”

Environment Canada has put most of the province under extreme cold warnings and exits from the Arctic on December 27, 2021.

Environment Canada



Cold northeasterly winds are sweeping the north and central coasts of the province, bringing wind values ​​close to minus 20. They will last until the end of December.

East Vancouver Island, Vancouver Metro, Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, South Bay Islands, Comox, Campbell River, Howe Sound and off-highway communities The Sea in the Sky can expect similar temperatures.

Trends Newly approved pills for COVID-19 come with a catch. Here’s what you need to know

The study suggests that Omicron infection may increase immunity to the Delta variant

Canada’s environment predicts the cooling will last until Wednesday with “near record cold temperatures” earlier in the week.

















1:31

Vancouver sees its first Christmas snow since 2008





Vancouver sees its first Christmas snow since 2008



Elk Valley, Yoho and Kootenay Parks may be subject to the minus 35 wind that will last until Wednesday for Yoho Park, but moderate Monday for Elk Valley.

The story goes down the ad

Light winds with temperatures around minus 27 degrees Celsius are expected to generate extreme wind cooling values ​​of minus 35 in Kamloops, Ashcroft and Salmon Arm on Monday, with little moderation of afternoon temperatures.

The Yellowhead area, including Williams Lake and the 100 Mile House, can see a maximum of minus 40 on a cold Monday morning, as well as Clearwater and Blueriver.

It’s so cold in Clearwater that Mayor Merlin Blackwell was able to toss a cup of boiling water from his porch and freeze it in the air after the temperature reached minus 34C.

Minus 34 with a cup of boiling water in Clearwater BC. pic.twitter.com/QiY58DhBdD – Merlin Blackwell, Mayor (@BlackwellMerlin) December 27, 2021

The Ministry of Transport, through DriveBC, urges British Colombians to avoid non-essential travel on sections 1, 14, 17 and 18 of the motorway due to winter driving conditions.

The story goes down the ad

Police in Saanich are also urging residents to avoid driving if possible due to icy roads.

Vancouver City has expanded its cold weather alarm and a list of heating shelters and extreme weather shelters in the city can be found on its website.