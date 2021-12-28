COVID Updates: Australians caught in testing speak out, Qld tourism test sucks ‘energy’ from NSW

Here’s a quick summary of what’s happening in COVID news across Australia.

NSW records 6,062 cases of COVID-19, one death

The latest figures are taken from more than 93,581 tests. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito )

NSW has recorded another 6,062 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Hospital admissions have increased to 557, from 521 in the previous reporting period.

There are now 60 patients in intensive care.

The latest figures are taken from more than 93,581 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, a pathology lab in Sydney confirmed that about half of the 950 people who received premature texts advising they were negative for COVID-19 actually tested positive.

Victoria records 2,738 cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

There are currently 17,821 active cases of the virus in Victoria. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

Victoria has recorded 2,738 new cases of COVID and four deaths.

There are 361 patients with active COVID-19 infections in the hospital, of whom 69 are in intensive care, with 33 in a ventilator.

The Department of Health says another 55 people are in the ICU, but their infections are no longer considered active.

New cases were discovered from 66,683 test results obtained Monday.

There are now 17,821 active cases of the virus in Victoria, and 678 people have died during the current outbreak.

Queensland registers 1,158 COVID cases, removing fifth day testing requirements

Interstate immigrants entering Queensland will no longer need to perform the fifth day PCR test. ( ABC News: Lucas Hill )

Queensland has registered 1,158 new cases of COVID-19. There are 4779 active cases in the state and no person in the ICU.

Six cases are in hospital taking care of COVID symptoms.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said starting immediately, there would be no more demand for fifth-day PCR tests for people entering the state.

She said anyone currently in line for the test could leave.

The state has more than 86 percent of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

ACT registers 252 new cases of COVID

There are 908 active cases of the virus in Canberra, with three of them in the hospital but none in the ICU. ( ABC News: Ian Cutmore )

The ACT has recorded 252 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily pandemic report.

There are now 908 active cases of the virus in Canberra. Three of them are in hospital, but no patients are in the ICU.

ACT police urged Canberran residents to stay calm in the long queues to be tested, saying they have been called into several “incidents” at testing facilities across Canberra that are removing officers from other duties.

ACT Health said locations previously considered random contact sites will now be reclassified as “symptom monitoring” sites.

He said the reclassification would identify where the highest risk of exposure was.

Asymptomatic individuals who have been at the ‘symptom monitoring’ location at the appointed time no longer need to be quarantined and do not require a COVID-19 test.

The state will no longer send SMS text messages to warn people about exposure sites, instead it will send push notifications through its Check In CBR app.

Tasmania registers 43 new cases of COVID-19

Tasmania has registered 43 new cases of COVID-19.

There are already 243 active cases in the state. 142 are under home monitoring, 60 are in a media hotel.

A person is in hospital after being hospitalized for an unrelated condition.

NT registers 16 new cases with COVID-19

The list of places with low risk exposure includes points on Darwin Mitchell Street. ( ABC News: Michael Franchi )

The Northern Territory has registered 16 new cases of coronavirus.

Nine cases of interstate arrivals and close contacts were registered, and five related to the ongoing local outbreak.

There are 20 people in the hospital, including one in intensive care.

It comes after the first places of exposure in Darwin since the border restrictions were lifted last Monday were posted online overnight.

WA does not register any new cases with COVID

Western Australia has not recorded any new cases won instead of COVID-19, for the first time since an explosion in Perth prompted the reintroduction of restrictions.

Meaning that the number of infections related to the last outbreak remains at 10.

But 46 close contacts and 243 random contacts have not been tested yet.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan said some people who attended an event at Mess Hall in Perth still needed to be tested.

“Our contact tracking team is working to identify exposure sites and track contacts, but we need you to do the right thing and get tested,” he said.

The face mask will be mandatory in public indoor areas for another week.

The man was arrested after he allegedly ignored the positive COVID result and stayed at the Adelaide nightclub

Loverboy is a popular club on the western edge of Adelaide. ( ABC News: Sarah Mullins )

A 19-year-old man who is suspected of ignoring a positive COVID-19 test result and running a nightclub with a CBD in Adelaide has been charged by police.

It is suspected that the man, from Kensington Park east of Adelaide, was not quarantined after being informed by SA Health that he had tested positive for the virus.

He is scheduled to face trial in February and if convicted could face a fine of up to $ 20,000 or up to two years in prison.

Frustration and heartbreak as COVID-19 testing delays force some to spend holidays alone

Nationwide delays in publishing COVID-19 results have overturned the holiday plans of many Australians.

Some people have waited up to six days for test results, while others have been given negative tests by cleaning them up to mingle with family and friends, only to be told they are really positive.

Kate Perry and her partner spent Christmas day in COVID quarantine. ( Supplied: Kate Perry )

Kate Perry is among those who spent Christmas in isolation, waiting for a COVID-19 test result she expected to take days in advance.

“Christmas is a very special time for us. So not being there was very heartbreaking,” she said.

Sydney couple Tara Hong and Joven Demonteverde were so skeptical of the negative COVID-19 test result they received on Christmas day, they waited seven hours in their car the next day to be retested and gave positive results.

They believe it is inevitable that more people will be caught with COVID over the Christmas because of test errors in NSW.

Queensland tourism testing adds to the burden on NNSW pathology services

Nationwide delays in publishing COVID-19 results have overturned the holiday plans of many Australians. ( ABC News )

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has criticized Queensland’s request that travelers come to be tested for COVID-19, saying it is putting unnecessary stress on his state’s testing capacity.

Queensland is one of three open states requiring tests to enter, and the request for travelers to produce a negative PCR test will not be reviewed until January 1st.

“The focus should be on clinical testing alone. The energy and capacity of the pathology is being absorbed by New South Wales,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Over the next four days we may have up to 600,000 tests and a quarter of them will be simply and simply for tourism in Queensland.”

South Australia registers 995 cases of COVID, five in the ICU

South Australia has registered 995 new cases of COVID-19 and hospital admissions have increased from 23 to 36.

Five people are in the ICU and one patient is in the ventilator.

The ages of hospital patients range from three young children to four people in their 90s.

Of the new cases, 405 were vaccinated and 92 were unvaccinated, while the status of the remaining cases is unknown.

It comes after yesterday the hats for hospitality facilities, gyms and home gatherings were reintroduced.

“It is doubling every three to four days. We had to act,” said Prime Minister Steven Marshall.

“We do not want New Year’s Eve to be a super-spreading event for our country.

The regional health system is tightening as the demand for PCR tests for COVID-19 increases

Sancia West and her seven-year-old daughters Elizabeth and Audrey await a PCR test in Gosford. ( Supplied: Sancia West )

Sancia West and her seven-year-old twin daughters are preparing for a long wait for a COVID-19 test in the NSW region after close contacts of a positive case were considered.

A six-hour wait in testing clinics has become the norm, as the state health system is flooded with close contacts, symptomatic people and travelers.

Dr West, who has a doctorate in nursing, is disappointed that these pressures are being experienced almost two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

She urged health workers to give priority to the girl, Elizabeth, who has autism and intellectual disabilities.

“This is not the kind of health system we aspire to have or expect to have here,” Dr West said.

