Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of the top human rights group Memorial

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Memorial, the country’s most prominent human rights group, which chronicled the purges of the Stalin era and symbolized post-Soviet democratization.
Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organization’s central structure, for violating its designation as a “foreign agent” by failing to label all of its publications as required by law.
The “foreign agent” legislation, which carries the connotations of the Stalin era, describes organizations that receive foreign funding as acting against Russia’s interests.
Prosecutors also charged Memorial International with denigrating the memory of the Soviet Union and its victories and rehabilitating “Nazi criminals.”
During Tuesday’s hearing, a prosecutor said the Memorial “creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memory of World War II.”
“It has been decided to close Memorial International and its regional branches,” the group told the Telegram.
The court ruling, which will not be open to appeal to a Russian court, is the worst blow to the organization founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.
The organization is a loose structure of locally registered organizations, with Memorial International maintaining the extensive network archives in Moscow and coordinating its work.
The group has spent years cataloging atrocities committed in the Soviet Union, particularly in the infamous Gulag prison camp network.
The anti-Memorial movement closes a strike that has prompted authorities to imprison President Vladimir Putin’s main critic, Alexei Navalny, outlaw his organizations and crack down on independent media and rights groups.
But the ban on Memorial International also stands out in the current climate. Supporters say its closure marks the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratization process, which began 30 years ago this month.
On Tuesday, dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in low temperatures and several people were arrested.
Supporter Maria Biryukova said Russia needed the Memorial to make sure the country did not repeat the mistakes of the past.
“We need to know our history, to understand well what is happening. The memorial tells the truth, in no way denigrates the country,” she told AFP.
Lawyers and founders of Memorial have denied any serious violations, saying its material was properly marked and that only an insignificant number of documents could lack labels.
Tuesday’s hearing was one of two cases filed against the group. Prosecutors have also demanded that the court close the Memorial Human Rights Center, accusing it of pardoning “terrorism and extremism” in addition to violations of “foreign agents” legislation.
On Wednesday, a court in Moscow will hold a new hearing on the issue.
Denounced by Putin
Memorial has also campaigned for the rights of political prisoners, immigrants and other marginalized groups, and highlighted abuses, especially in the troubled North Caucasus region that includes Chechnya.
The group has been at the forefront of the authorities for years.
On Monday, a court in the northwestern city of Petrozavodsk increased a prison sentence for the head of the Karelia Memorial, Yury Dmitriev, to a total of 15 years.
His supporters say he is being punished for his work in finding the mass graves of people killed under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Sentenced last year to 13 years in prison for what his supporters say were fabricated allegations of child sex, the 65-year-old will now spend another two years in prison.
Putin has said the Memorial had defended on behalf of “terrorist and extremist organizations.”
The lawsuits come after Russia blocked the website of rights monitor OVD-Info, which works with Memorial, over the weekend, saying it promoted terrorism and extremism.
OVD-Info has tracked opposition protests and provided legal support to victims of political persecution, while Memorial has compiled a list of political prisoners that includes Navalny.
On Tuesday, Navalny’s team said authorities had arrested the heads of its already dismantled offices in the Siberian regions of Irkutsk and Tomsk, Zakhar Sarapulov and Ksenia Fadeyeva, who is also a local lawmaker.
