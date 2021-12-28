The worldwide shock rate drops slightly over time, but overall figures remain high





The worldwide incidence and mortality rate for strokes decreased slightly from 1990 to 2019, but overall figures remain high especially in high- and middle-income countries, according to a study published in an online publication ofNeurology, medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The study focused specifically on ischemic stroke, which is caused by blood clots and accounts for 85% of stroke cases. “The decline is likely due to the better medical services available in high-income countries, which may provide earlier detection of stroke risk factors and better control of these risk factors. , “said study author Liyuan Han (University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ningbo, China). “But even in these countries, the overall number of people with stroke is increasing due to population growth and aging, and stroke worldwide is the leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability for adults. ” For the study, researchers analyzed data from 1990 to 2019 from the Global Health Data Exchange. During that time, the average incidence-adjusted heart rate incidence decreased by 0.43%, from a rate of 105 strokes per 100,000 people to 95 strokes per 100,000 people. The rate was also higher in middle- and upper-income countries than in other areas. At the regional level, the highest rates were in East Asia, at 144 per 100,000, and North Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, at rates of 135 per 100,000. The lowest region was Australia with 44 hits per 100,000 people. At the national level, the highest rates were in the UAE 208, Macedonia 187 and Jordan 181, while the lowest rates were in Ireland 36, Nepal 37 and Switzerland 38 beats per 100,000 people. Egypt (1.4%) and China (1.1%) had the most pronounced increases in stroke rates, the researchers also report. Similar to the incidence of stroke, the death rate from stroke decreased slightly over the three estimated decades (1.6%), but the overall figures were high. The death rate dropped from 66 deaths per 100,000 people to 44 deaths per 100,000 people. The highest death rates were in Eastern Europe, at a rate of 100 per 100,000, as well as in Central Asia 79 and Central Europe 67. The lowest rates were in North America with high incomes 16, Australians with 17 and high-income Pacific Asia 18. “Since ischemic stroke is highly preventable, it is essential that more resources be devoted to prevention, especially in low- and middle-income countries where economic development is leading to changes in diet and lifestyle that may increase factors. of people’s risk of stroke, “he said. Han. “It is estimated that at least half of all strokes can be prevented if effective changes are made to common lifestyle factors, such as high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and inactivity.” A limitation of the study that the researchers identified was that the quality and accuracy of data from some underdeveloped countries could not be guaranteed, as many of them did not have reliable information on deaths and strokes.

