India cuts off foreign funding to Mother Teresa charity





NEW DELHI India has blocked a charity founded by Mother Teresa from accepting foreign donations for its humanitarian work. It was not clear why the government on Monday refused to renew the organization’s license Missionaries of Charity, according to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of the country. The group may appeal, but for now, a major source of funding has been discontinued. The news came around a tense Christmas period when churches have been vandalized AND the celebrations were interrupted by hundreds of right-wing Hindus across the country. The increase in attacks on Christians, who make up about 2 per cent of India’s population, is part of a wider shift in which religious minorities feel less secure. Anti-Christian vigilantes are roaming the villages, attacking churches, the burning of Christian literature, attacking schools AND attacking believers. Right-wing Hindus have clashed with Muslims during Friday prayers in the northern state of Haryana in recent months.

At a conference last week, hundreds of right-wing Hindu monks openly called for the killing of Muslims, in their bid to turn India, a secular secular republic, into a Hindu nation. In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India, home to one of the oldest and largest Christian populations in Asia. But it remains to be seen whether the recent move by governments to cut off foreign funding of the Christian charity will complicate that invitation. Under Mr Modis’s government, India has also tightened rules on foreign funding for NGOs. It has imposed restrictions on many Christian and Muslim nonprofits and put others in a position to view list for violating Indian laws, especially laws regarding religious conversions.

Nonprofits are required to submit detailed financial statements of their foreign funds and how they use them in India and are restricted from obtaining such funds until their licenses are approved by the government.

Last year, the human rights organization Amnesty International shut down its operations in India in response to a series of government retaliations including the freezing of its bank accounts. The government said at the time that the organization consistently violated domestic laws by bypassing regulations under which foreign entities could receive donations from abroad. Sunita Kumar, a spokeswoman for the Charity Missionaries in the eastern city of Calcutta, where she is based, expressed confidence Tuesday that the licensing issue could be resolved. She said the charity work will not be affected immediately, although it receives a large portion of its revenue from donors overseas. It has been given quite locally as well, so we can address it, she said, without explaining how long she would be able to support her work with only local donations. According to government files, foreign donations accounted for over $ 13 million of the charity income in the financial year ended March 2021. It was not clear what percentage of the total was, as the charity does not disclose that figure. Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun, founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 in recognition of her work caring for the poor and sick, and was canonized in 2016. nine years after her death.

The nonprofit provides critical care and medical infrastructure in a country where, even before the pandemic, the health system struggled to keep up with the growing needs of its 1.4 billion people. The second devastating coronavirus wave in India killed hundreds of thousands of people.

This month, police in the western state of Gujarat said they were investigating a complaint against the charity for forcing girls into a shelter to read the Bible and wear a cross accusations that Mrs. Kumar, the charity spokeswoman, dismissed them. I have worked here for 45 years and nothing like that has ever happened, she said. On Monday, opposition leaders criticized the government’s decision. This is really shocking, said Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament from the southern state of Kerala of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress. Tweet. When Mother Teresa wins the Nobel Prize, India rejoices. When its organization serves the poor and needy, the government cuts off their funding.

