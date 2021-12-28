VinUniversity Global Issues Inaugural Competition Awards Global Teams











HANOI, VIETNAM | 28 December 2021 08:30 AM Eastern Standard Time

HANOI, VIETNAM – Dissemination of the media – December 28, 2021 – The “VinUniversity 2021 Global Case Competition” (VGCC), organized by VinUniversity, has just ended. Three teams from the United States, Finland and Vietnam advanced over a thousand teams from 200 top universities in 30 countries to win the top three awards.

VinUniversity 2021 Global Case Global Award Ceremony

The theme of the 2021 competition was “VinFast Goes Global”. The case, written by Utah State University Professor Michael Dixon and developed in consultation with Cornell University faculty members and VinFast executives, outlined the complex and very current challenges VinFast faces as it enters the U.S. market with its new Electric vehicles. Teams had to develop strategies, solutions and implementation plans for this expansion, taking into account some of the challenges facing the electric vehicle market in general and VinFast in particular.

Discussing the topic of the competition, Professor Edward McLaughlin – Professor Emeritus at Cornell University, and a member of the competition judging panel – commented: “The teams had a lot of creative and extraordinary ideas. Unlike other competitions that use hypothetical or past cases, the VGCC presents a realistic and current problem that a business faces.”

Over 4000 students from over 200 universities from 30 countries formed 1085 teams to participate in the competition. The race had three stages and the teams had to qualify to advance to the next round of the race. Only ten teams were selected in the Round of Final Presentation round. In addition to presenting a detailed twenty-page plan to address the six challenges presented in this case, the teams also presented their key ideas before a panel of judges composed of senior VinFast executives and faculty from other top universities with based in the US, and many difficult questions were answered by the judges.

“We are delighted to create this global case competition because it provides students with experiential learning opportunities and helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and brings people together to solve real-world problems.” said Professor Rohit Verma, Provost of VinUniversity.

In line with the VGCC academic and student mission, VinUniversity organized three informational webinars to help students prepare for the competition, which was attended by over 1,000 participants. The faculty from VinUniversity, Cornell University, the CEO of VinFast and the case writer provided valuable insights for students on how to make their case analysis compelling and their recommendations recommendations protected. As Professor Dixon advised “This case is an opportunity for students to make compelling arguments about the goodness of their solutions. We are not looking for a fair answer. Rather, we are looking for how students come up with their answers, how well they describe it and how “Well, they can defend it.”

To make the evaluation process fair and objective, the judges developed comprehensive and multidimensional sections for each stage of the competition, designed to assess the depth of research and analysis, the details of the proposed implementation plan, and the quality of the team. presentation in the final round.

The first prize went to EVA – consisting of 4 members from 4 different universities: DePauw University (USA), Tampere University of Applied Sciences (Finland), Fulbright University (Vietnam) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Trade ( Vietnam). EVA successfully convinced the judges with the team strategy to position VinFast as the best option for the “Wait and See” segment – customers who are prudent with their finances and make purchasing decisions based on the features of a car and the convenience of use. This was considered a destructive approach because traditional EV manufacturers tend to focus on early adopters of technology.

The second prize went to VinFast WinFast – made up of 4 students from VinUniversity, with their proposal to market cars in the expanded Millennials (Gen Y) segment, with ages ranging from 25 to 56 years old. The group’s main proposal centered around the Vivi Smart Companion, which supports users throughout their customer journey with their VinFast car, created to create a lifelong personal connection with the company and their cars. The third prize went to 4 students from Juniata College (USA), Villanova University (USA) and the British University of Vietnam with their “Influencer Marketing” strategy.

The total prize value for the 3 winning teams was approximately VND 400 million, equivalent to USD 17,000, with the First Prize worth over VND 200 million (equivalent to USD 10,000).

Competitors came from the world’s best universities, such as Cambridge University (UK), Oxford University (UK), Duke University (USA), Cornell University (USA), National University of Singapore (Singapore), Nanyang University of Technology (Singapore) ), Monash University (Australia), Yonsei University (South Korea), VinUniversity, etc., and students spent a collective 14,000 hours researching and inventing solutions.

Mr. Craig Westbrook Chief of Service from Vinfast US expressed his impression “What competition, what fantastic competitors you have been, really inspiring, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I would say that companies like VinFast are certainly looking at in our future talents.”

This is the link to the VGCC website: https://vinuni-globalcase.com/

