MDO News | MDO Partners and others Launch ELBA Global





MDO PARTNERS AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL FIRMS LANCE ELBA GLOBAL – A NEW GLOBAL ALLIANCE OF LEGAL AND BUSINESS ADVICE December, 2021 MDO Partners has joined a select group of prestigious law firms and business advisors from around the world to launch a new global alliance called: “ELBA GLOBAL – Elite Legal and Business Advisors”. The 15 founding members are law, tax and accounting firms with over 30 different practice areas in 14 different countries, including: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands . , USA and Venezuela. Richard Montes de Oca, Managing Partner of MDO Partners said: “We are delighted to be one of the founding members of ELBA Global and its representative firm for the United States. Our international practice and clients have grown significantly over the past 10 years and this important alliance of elite and trusted professionals enhances our ability to provide local, best-in-class and cost-effective local legal services to our clients around the globe. ” Unlike other organizations, ELBA is unique because it is based on the criterion “one country – one firm” and its members are selected after a rigorous process of due diligence. This acceptance process should demonstrate evidence that the member has exceptional skills and experience in providing sophisticated legal and business services to clients, ranging from high net worth individuals to multinational companies. Carlos Barreda Velasco, President of ELBA Global and partner of the Spanish law firm V2C Abogados, stated: “In an increasingly complex but integrated world, ELBA members provide effective advice and services through a unique approach to the international market. By creating an alliance of boutique and specialized law, tax and accounting firms worldwide, we believe that ELBA Global is ready to offer our clients a global perspective and a local presence. “ The Founding Members of ELBA include:

• ANDRADE & MORA I Portugal – Lisbon

• BALDI & CARATSCH I Switzerland – Zurich

• BBGS ABOGADOS CHILE I Santiago

• BBGS ABOGADOS COLOMBIA I Bogotá

• BBGS ABOGADOS MEXICO I Mexico City

• BBGS ABOGADOS PERU I Lima

• BRUZZONE GENOVESI (BG&A) Italy – Genoa, Milan

• EAST EMPIRE MANAGEMENT LTD I Hong Kong SAR

• GEOFFREY M. WAYNE, PA I USA – Florida

• MDO PARTNERS I USA – Florida

• SM TAX ADVISORS LLC. USA – New York, Florida

• VAN DER FLIER NETHERLANDS BV I NETHERLANDS

• LEGAL COUNTRY OF PANAMA

• VERÍSSIMO, MOREIRA & SIMAS ADVOGADOS I Brazil – Belo Horizonte, Governador, Valadares, Sao Paulo, Vitoria

• V2C ABOGADOS Spain – Madrid Venezuela – Caracas For more information on MDO Partners International Internship, visit https://www.mdopartners.com/international-law. About MDO Partners MDO Partners is a boutique law firm that focuses on corporate, international and real estate law, as well as global compliance, business ethics and ESG. The firm consists of an elite team of lawyers and consultants with more than 100 years of combined experience, who are committed to the business goals and best interests of their clients. The firm offers the highest caliber value-added services and serves as a trusted advisor to its clients with a practical and business-wise approach. For more information on MDO Partners, please visit www.mdopartners.com. About ELBA GLOBAL ELBA GLOBAL is a leading global alliance of elite legal and business consultants with 15 independent member firms in various regions of the world, including America, Asia Pacific and Europe in 14 countries. We are trusted professionals from around the world providing legal, tax and accounting services in over 30 different practical areas. For more information about ELBA GLOBAL, please email [email protected], or visit www.elbaglobal.com. If you have questions or comments about this news release, please contact the attorney listed below. Richard Montes de Oca Leading partner 305,704,8452 [email protected]

