Cleveland Jewish News takes over the editorial office at Akron Jewish News





The publisher of Cleveland Jewish News will take over the editorial and publication of Akron Jewish News. Akron Jewish News formerly known as the Akron Jewish Observer has been published in Akron for about 93 years by the JCC of Akron and the JCBA. The latest issue of the Akron edition will be a combined December-January edition. It will hold its namepost under the new ownership of the Cleveland Jewish Publishing Company, which produces “Cleveland Jewish News” along with a Columbus publication that also took over in 2018. Cleveland Jewish News was formed in 1964. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the publisher noted in a press release that the Akron edition will continue to be free and will be delivered to the Akron area and surrounding families. The Akron Edition will publish a monthly print edition and publish the latest updates, news and features on a new websiteakronjewishnews.com that will be launched in early 2022. I think it will make the service in Akron better, said in a statement Thom Mandel, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community of Akron. Our newspaper as we had it had few resources to do anything more than a little community news and lifestyle announcements, things like that. And joining the CJN gives us an opportunity to provide a better service to the Akron Jewish community. Mandel noted that Akron’s previous independent edition has been printing content from Cleveland Jewish News for some time now. Recently, there have been some Akron stories that CJN made that we had no resources here to cover them, Mandel added. And CJN gave us permission to republish them. So there was already some Cleveland Jewish News content in our newspaper. Paul Singerman, chairman of the board that will oversee Ohio publications, said the purchase makes sense and will connect the Jewish communities of Akron and Cleveland. The CJPC is very excited to expand its reach in the Akron area and to partner with the Akron Jewish Community Board to bring the Akron Jewish community local, state, national and international news and commentary, and important community comments. Jewish, he said in a statement. While other news organizations have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, CJPC, with the support of its community partners, has flourished and grown. Kevin S. Adelstein will serve as publisher of Akron, Cleveland and Columbus publications. First with the Akron Jewish Observer in 1928, published by the JCC, and continuing with the Akron Jewish News since 1946, the Akron Jewish Community Board has been steadfast in their loyalty and commitment to serving the Akron Jewish community with an informative and relevant newspaper linking the links of the same community together, Adelstein said in a statement. CJPC is honored to have this unique opportunity to connect with the Akron Jewish community … We are proud of the role we play as a community-owned, independent media corporation serving a multitude of Jewish communities throughout the state of Ohio. Adam Mandell, vice president of sales for CJPC, will oversee Akron Jewish News revenue initiatives. Craig Webb can be reached at [email protected]

