Tuesday 9:29 a.m .: Gravediggers, rabbis join global war that promotes COVID shooting | News, Sports, Work

(AP) – In Germany, Lutheran pastors are offering COVID-19 shots inside churches. In the scientifically skeptical ultra-Orthodox community of Israel, trusted rabbis are trying to change their minds. And in South Africa, entrepreneurs are taking to the streets to spread the word.

Message from funeral leaders: “We are burying many people.”

One year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, traditional public health campaigns promoting vaccination are often overlooked. So an unconventional cadre of people has joined the effort.

They are opening shrines and going door to door and village to village, advertising the benefits of vaccines and sometimes offering on-site injections.

As the outbreak lingers in its third year, with the global death toll at 5.4 million, vaccine promoters are against the fear, distrust, complacency, anxiety and people who simply have greater concerns than COVID-19.

One day in December, a convoy of mourners drove to a shopping mall in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“Vaccine, vaccine!” Vuyo Mubindisi of Vuyo Funeral Services said as he distributed leaflets on how to avoid COVID-19. “We do not want to see you come to our offices. “

Some people responded with curiosity and questions, while others continued with their purchases.

With a population of 60 million, South Africa has reported over 3 million cases of COVID-19, including over 90,000 deaths. These are the highest figures in Africa. Only about 40 percent of South Africa’s adult population is fully vaccinated and this is one of the best levels on the continent. After a difficult start, there is an abundant vaccine.

Thabo Teffo, a 32-year-old bank employee, was among those recently seeking shots at a Soweto church.

Teffo said he had been skeptical but was under pressure from his parents and two vaccinated sisters, and also had a recent health fear that turned out not to be COVID-19.

“It encouraged me to go ahead and get vaccinated for my peace of mind and to protect my family.” he said.

Rupali Limaye, a behavioral scientist studying global vaccine reluctance at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said community-level efforts may resonate more than impersonal mass media campaigns.

German pastor Christoph Herbst believes that giving poses with COVID-19 in an environment that feels more familiar than medical settings can help. That is why he and several other Lutheran pastors in the Saxony region contacted an aid group to deliver shots inside their churches, despite violent protests against vaccination in recent weeks. Some pastors have been criticized and even threatened.

“We believe we have a responsibility that goes beyond ourselves. said Herbst, of St. Peter’s church in the eastern city of Chemnitz. “We are not doctors and we are not professionals. “But we have the space and we have volunteers who can organize something like that.”

Herbst opened the iron doors of St. Peter on one last day of vaccination and sighed with relief when he saw the long line of people waiting in the cold.

Retirees Hannelore Hilbert and her husband came to get boosting vaccines in time for the holidays.

“Last year’s Christmas was really sad. “We were all alone.” said 70-year-old Hilbert, who was looking forward to celebrating with at least some of her five grandchildren in person – not on Skype, like last year.

Western-derived vaccines have proven extremely safe and extremely effective overall in preventing deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19, and experts say this seems to be true even in the midst of the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Health authorities warn that low vaccination levels are giving the virus more opportunities to mutate into new variants.

Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany and the highest COVID-19 count.

Herbst said many opponents are concerned about possible side effects, feel they are under excessive pressure from authorities, or oppose any government-backed measures. Some feel discriminated against as East Germans because not all of their hopes have been met 30 years after the fall of communism.

“It is important to have a space where we listen to each other without being immediately punished.” said Herbst.

Chicago community activist Caesar Thompson uses the same approach as he knocks on doors in black neighborhoods hit hard by the virus.

Thompson, 44, is a “vaccine ambassador” registered by the city health authorities. He said the idea is not to strengthen or curse. Instead, he said, he provides information, answers questions and lets people know that he can record them to take shots at or near their homes.

Thompson has the gift of a vendor, and he has used it in churches, train stations, parks, flea markets – almost everywhere people gather.

Thompson said it helps that he is “Just a guy on the street.” “You can even know me if you live in my neighborhood.” he said.

In the communities it targets, coronavirus is often not the most urgent concern, Thompson said. For people in crime-ridden neighborhoods who lack jobs or health insurance and are trying to feed their families, “COVID is on the list for them,” he said.

In conservative Wyoming, the vaccine can be a tough sale. Commissioners in Campbell County voted against using federal dollars for a vaccine education campaign, worrying it would have a mandate. The vaccination rate in the county is about 27 percent.

Gabby Watson, 23, of Gillette, said he has no plans to get vaccinated “Because I’m really healthy and I take care of myself. I just am not a high risk for COVID. “I just do not see the reason for getting the vaccine.”

She said the US government is pushing hard for COVID-19 vaccines.

“They are driving more people away and creating more of this thought bubble, ‘What the hell are you trying to do with my body?’ What are you trying to do with my freedom? ‘” tha Watson. “And even that is not a good direction to go.”

Suspicion of secular authorities is rampant in the Israeli community of ultra-Orthodox Jews, they avoid many pitfalls of modern life, follow a strict interpretation of Judaism, and rely on rabbis to guide many life decisions. While some rabbis have encouraged vaccination, others have taken a less aggressive approach.

Ultra-Orthodox have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Israel and have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Now, in front of Omicron, Israeli officials “They are going on the offensive” said Avraham Rubinstein, mayor of Bnei Brak, the country’s largest ultra-Orthodox city. They are setting up mobile vaccination clinics and recruiting prominent rabbis in the community.

Yossi Levy, a 45-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jew, recovered from the virus earlier this year, as did his eight children and his wife. He has consistently booked and canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“It’s not something urgent. I am not against. “It’s just laziness.” said Levy.

While Israeli vaccination rates for the second dose among the general population range around 63 percent and boosters at 45 percent, in the ultra-Orthodox community the figures are about half that.

Ultra-Orthodox – 13 percent of Israel’s population – tend to live in crowded neighborhoods, with large families in small apartments, where the disease can spread quickly. Synagogues, the central part of social life, unite men in small spaces. Also, half of this population is under 16 years old and only recently qualified for vaccination.

Gilad Malach, who runs the ultra-Orthodox program at a research institute in Jerusalem, said there was a “dual fear: fear of the state and fear of science. There is no basic trust in these subjects. ”

In India, complacency is contributing to a low rate of second injections among the population of 1.4 billion: 40 per cent are fully vaccinated and about 19 per cent have received just one injection.

The country has recorded nearly 35 million cases and over 450,000 deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, Rohit Kanojia took his first blow in August but did not take his second.

“I forgot,” said the 23-year-old, adding that people are no longer afraid of COVID-19. People walk around without masks and no one maintains social distance, he said. “Life is almost normal.”

Jeet Bahadur, a 45-year-old chef, was shot for the second time months later at a Sikh temple in New Delhi. For him, like many others in India trying to make a living in a crippled economy, the virus simply was not very high on his list of priorities.